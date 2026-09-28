Drake drops limited merch with UM

Drake, also known as Champagne Papi, recently dropped his limited-edition Campus 02 merch on Sept. 11. The five-time Grammy winner selected four college campuses in the USA to launch his collection, including the University of Georgia, Penn State University, the University of Alabama and the University of Miami.

This is Drake’s second campus merch collection drop with his lifestyle brand, October’s Very Own, OVO. Back in August, Drake dropped his first Back to School Campus Collection in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. The collection was sold at all local OVO stores in the Greater Toronto Area and on OVO’s website.

The brand merch was sold on OVO and was originally founded in 2008 by Drake. OVO celebrates individuality, encouraging people to create their own path while staying connected to their roots. The drops are based on a mix of local heritage, market demand and academic prestige.

Drake selected these four universities to celebrate their historic sports legacies, massive fanbases and deep-rooted pride within top-tier American collegiate programs.

Drake is no stranger to sports, as the artist has made his presence known at many sporting events, including the Super Bowl, NBA Finals and, recently, the World Cup.

The campus collection features hoodies, varsity jackets, hats, crewnecks and rugby sweaters. Prices range from $50-$200. The bold green and orange colors give a chic and athletic campus vibe. The custom hat for the University of Miami sold out in four minutes. Many students were eager to get their hands on a piece of the collection. Some of the students were looking forward to his collection drop.

“I can’t wait for the merch drop, and go Canes,” said Farah Zureikat, a freshman majoring in political science.

This merchandise drop was not Drake’s first collaboration with UM. Drake has a long history and love for UM, having previously filmed his viral “God’s Plan” music video on the campus in 2018 and gave away scholarships to some of the students.

With the Miami Hurricanes’ massive following and a city filled with influencers and trendsetters, UM is a suitable home for OVO’s campus collection.

If you were lucky enough to get your hands on the merch before it sold out, you’re one of the lucky ones. For those who missed out, keep your eyes on OVO’s website for a possible restock.