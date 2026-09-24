Influencer, “Clavicular” charged with multiple criminal crimes

Popular Tiktok influencer that goes by the name, “Clavicular”, was arrested and charged with raping a 17-year-old girl.

“Clavicular”, whose real name is Bryan Peters, became famous for live-streaming on platforms like Twitch. Peters is often seen streaming in Miami night-life hot spots like Brickell and Coconut Grove.

According to court records, police are charging Peters with rape, administering a substance for sexual intercourse and providing alcohol to a person under 21.

The victim, Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, told police she became heavily intoxicated after he gave her alcohol at his family’s home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Mendoza stated that on May 23, 2025, Peters called her an Uber to his family’s home on Morris Island. Peters then took her to his room, provided her with alcohol and streamed with her on Twitch.

According to the criminal complaint, she told police she felt “peer-pressured” to drink.

An officer, who examined the footage of Peters’ streaming, stated that in one piece of footage, the girl could be heard saying, “Wait I’m so drunk though!” to Peters, who replied, “It’s OK” and then the two kissed each other.

After the stream ended, Mendoza said they made-out on Peters’ couch, then later went back to his room where she fell asleep in Peters’ bed. She then claimed that she woke up to Peters raping her the very next morning.

In the statements she did not tell him to stop because it was already occurring, but she did not consent to having sex with him.

After the incident took place, Mendoza recorded Peters ordering her an uber home.

The charges come months after she sued Peters in Miami, after an alleged incident occurred in November of 2026, accusing him of injecting her face with a non-FDA-approved fat-dissolving substance during a livestream in Florida.

The civil lawsuit says that Peters allegedly suggested that the syringe contained methamphetamine.

The 20-year-old’s attorneys have denied the allegations, saying the lawsuit is a “publicity grab.”

The teens litigation team in Florida have refused to comment stating, “We are not commenting at this time since the proper authorities are handling this.”

“Clavicular” will face questioning under oath Oct. 1, for the alleged rape while the case remains pending.