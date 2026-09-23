Large tree branch fell on car with student inside



A tree along Albenga Avenue in front of University Village 1 fell on top of a car with a student inside, as well as wires.



The incident occurred around 2 p.m. following a storm and the car was “parked behind the Lambda Chi fraternity close to the intersection of Albenga Avenue and San Amaro Drive,” according to the University.



University of Miami Coral Gables police officer Alfredo Alvarez clarified that the student in the car was not injured.

The affected car was completely covered by the tree branch when reporters with The Hurricane arrived at the scene around 4 p.m.



The University confirmed damage to a power line and said that Florida Power & Light was contacted to address the issue.

“We’re not letting anybody walk in here until we figure out and make sure that the wires are not live,” said Alvarez.

The Hurricane reached out to the public information officer for the city of Coral Gables but was informed they are still waiting on the report.



UMPD Officer Arcena Pyles was also at the scene blocking the front side of the parking lot, and said she was informed of the branch falling around 2:53 p.m.



“The Office of Parking and Transportation placed the orange shield in the area so no students can walk around the area until everything is clear,” said Pyles.



Shuttles are running as normal and the “tree is located on the City of Coral Gables property,” according to the University.

This is not the first time a tree branch has fallen on a student.



In September of 2024, a canopy oak tree next to the Rock Plaza split, causing a branch to fall and injuring a student.

This is a developing story.

Shuttles are running as normal and the “tree is located on the City of Coral Gables property,” according to the University.

This is not the first time a tree branch has fallen on a student.

In September of 2024, a canopy oak tree next to the Rock Plaza split, causing a branch to fall and injuring a student.

This is a developing story.