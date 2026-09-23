Built from the ice up: Women’s club hockey enters a new era

When Justina Holland arrived at the University of Miami in 2021, she had no idea of the legacy she would leave behind.

What started as a team of six skaters and a goalie now has a full roster, a social media presence and ambitions that go far beyond club hockey.

Holland grew up playing hockey in Connecticut and wasn’t ready to let it go once she got to college. She heard that a women’s hockey club existed at UM, but it fell apart after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just wanted to play hockey,” Holland said. “I wanted something to do.”

Holland took matters into her own hands and spoke to the remaining members of the old team’s Executive Board, who gave her the green light to take over and rebuild the program.

After Holland graduated in 2024, she decided to stay on as an assistant coach.

Following coaching changes last season, she eventually stepped into the head coach position, alongside fellow assistant head coach Devon Bas.

Holland and Bas, who started as friends, describe their relationship as more of a co-coaching situation despite their official titles.

“If you’re having fun on and off the ice, it always leads to overall team success,” Bas said.

The transition into head coach wasn’t easy for Holland, as she had to separate her responsibilities from her friendships with past teammates.

Team president and captain Alex Meola expressed her appreciation for Holland.

“This year she is much more in an authority position than she was last year,” Meola said. “It’s really awesome seeing her step into that role.”

The team is also growing outside of the coaching staff.

Meola and co-president Ana Baurle are focusing on expanding the program’s presence and players through recruitment. The pair interviewed more than 30 possible candidates to run their social media team, and the team’s Instagram account gained 3,000 followers in one week.

Holland credits much of the team’s growth to Meola.

“She’s doing her own thing,” Holland said. “Alex has really made the team what it is now.”

The attention is already reaching recruits all over the country.

“We have so many girls reaching out to us,” Holland said. “‘I want to come to your school. I want to play. Tell me more.’”

Beyond recruitment, Meola is working to secure sponsorships for the team and funding for a dedicated locker room.

“If I think it’s possible and if I’m seeing other women hockey players get it, and especially if I’m seeing boys hockey get it, then I’m not taking no for an answer,” Meola said

All parties envision something bigger: NCAA hockey at Miami.

Reaching that level would mark another step in a journey that started with one girl who just wanted something to do.