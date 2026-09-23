Air conditioning dripping on Hurry ’Canes Shuttles

Students riding the University of Miami’s Hurry ’Canes Shuttles have reported water dripping from air-conditioning units inside the vehicles, raising questions about maintenance and comfort during South Florida’s extreme heat.

Aaron Joe, who takes the shuttle to campus every day, said he has seen the AC dripping onto the seats.

“Sometimes you will be packed shoulder to shoulder with people because there aren’t enough buses running,” Joe said. “I have also seen the AC leaking constantly in the shuttles and leaving puddles of water on the seats.”

The Hurry ’Canes Shuttle system provides free transportation around campus to UM students, faculty and staff. During the fall semester, the shuttles operate at full service Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The shuttle does not run on weekends.

Air conditioning is especially important, as students use the shuttles to avoid walking long distances in Miami’s heat.

“I have experienced the leaks on the shuttle.,” said Addie Murphy, a senior who takes the shuttle at least once a day. “It’s happened several different times on different models of the bus, so I can tell it’s more than one bus.”

In a statement to The Miami Hurricane, the University said the dripping may be caused by air conditioning condensation, which can occur in commercial vehicles during periods of extreme heat and humidity.

“The fleet of shuttle buses undergoes daily inspections and routine preventive maintenance,”

The University said. “If a mechanical or safety concern is identified it’s addressed immediately and, if a vehicle cannot be promptly repaired, it’s removed from service and replaced.”

The University said it’s not aware of a widespread problem involving water leaks inside its shuttles. However, the Department of Parking and Transportation plans to conduct additional inspections to determine the extent of the issue.

“The safety of passengers is a top priority,” the University said.