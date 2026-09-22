Squishmallow releases collegiate collection

Toy company Jazwares officially released its new “Squish My School” collegiate Squishmallow collection, representing 11 schools including the University of Miami.

The Sebastian Squishmallow captures the mascot’s fiery spirit, his description reading, “In the eye of a hurricane soars Sebastian the Ibis, fearsome flier and warrior of the U. With unmatched swagger and unshakeable spirit, when it comes to the C-A-N-E-S, no storm can slow him down — especially when his girl Gigi is watching!”

Squishmallows are collectible plush toys known for their soft, marshmallow-like texture and adorable designs. The toys gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing emotional comfort as they became the newest trend.

The adorable Sebastian stuffed toy comes in two sizes: a 3.5-inch clip, perfect for a backpack or purse, or the 12-inch one, the cutest room accessory. You can also buy them in a bundle, but Sebastian isn’t available in Squishmallow’s typical largest size, 24 inches.

The other schools included in the “Squish My School” collection include: University of Florida, University of Georgia, Florida State University, University of Texas, University of Alabama, University of Michigan, Ohio State University, University of Notre Dame, University of Oklahoma and Vanderbilt University.

Each Squishmallow represents an important part of the schools’ culture and traditions, but none of them are as cute as Sebastian.

Chick here to purchase!