Frost Band of the Hour unveils bold rebrand on road to Stanford

Long before the student body returned to Coral Gables, the sound of brass and percussion echoed across the campus. While most students spent August soaking up their last moments of summer break, the University of Miami’s Frost Band of the Hour was already hard at work.

Weeks of grueling and humid camp rehearsals were all building toward a major milestone — embarking on a cross-country trip to Stanford University for the Hurricanes’ 2026 season opener in Palo Alto, California.

New Looks Challenge Historic Traditions

The Band of the Hour is a historic institution that dates back to 1946. Despite their long history with the university, members are choosing to take a new creative path as they start the new season. They have created a new logo featuring Sebastian the Ibis and the band uniform.

The band is led on the field by co-drum majors Devin Thomas and Lucas Moore. Under the direction of Dr. Craig McKenzie and assistant director Dr. Sheldon McLean, the band performs at all home games and select away games.

Beyond performing at local community events year-round, the band travels to every playoff and postseason bowl game, most recently making an appearance at the national playoffs and championship game.

The band took on new staff in 2024, and Dr. McKenzie explained that the ensemble needed a dedicated mark that captured their full identity without getting weighed down by formal titles.

“We have a uniquely long name in ‘Frost Band of the Hour.’ It’s a very cool name, but unfortunately, it doesn’t tell the whole world enough about who we are,” McKenzie said. “The idea of creating a new icon that was specifically for the band… became a project we were able to collaborate on with the UM Communications Team. Now we have a brand mark all of our own that still pays homage to Sebastian, the University of Miami, Frost, and our traditional nickname.”

The updated visual identity continues to mirror the ensemble’s evolving sound. Where traditional marching discipline meets South Florida rhythm, the band provides the living heartbeat of the city.

From Biscayne to the Bay

Preparing a 150-plus member marching ensemble for such a major game takes relentless precision. The band is made up of four sections: the winds, percussion, color guard and Hurricanettes Dance Team.

Starting in early August, band members logged long hours under the Miami sun, memorizing complex musical arrangements, refining their drill formations and learning to align their various sections into a cohesive ensemble.

That hard work paid off as the group packed up instruments, uniforms and equipment to fly across the country to California. Performing for a national TV audience against Stanford provided the ultimate stage to show off both their new visual branding and weeks of musical preparation.

Beyond game day, the trip serves as a major national recruitment and outreach effort made possible by generous donors and the favorable holiday timing.

“We have the unique chance to travel to the West Coast to support the Hurricanes in their game against Stanford. Then we’ve scheduled a meet and greet with another college band to share an open rehearsal space at San Jose State University, where we’ve invited local high school bands to come and see what we’re all about,” McKenzie noted.

The band is also set to perform a free public concert in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park with the Golden Gate Park Band, expanding their audience from coast to coast with minimal impact on students’ academic schedules.

Setting the Stage for the Season

As the Hurricanes kick off their season, the Band of the Hour has proven once again that its members aren’t just along for the ride — they are the true soundtrack of the U. Looking ahead to the rest of the football season back home, the director emphasizes that the band’s mission extends far beyond the sidelines.

“We are ‘Miami’s Band’, and we take that seriously. We aim to represent more than just the university, but the entire community,” McKenzie said. “We expect to be a soundtrack to the Miami experience by playing everything from Bad Bunny to Earth, Wind, and Fire, DJ Khaled to Elton John and Michael Jackson to Gustav Holst. Our goal is to entertain you and ROCK Hard Rock Stadium!”