Brian Mulvey is a senior from White Plains, New York, studying marine science and geology. He first picked up a camera freshman year and has since risen to photo editor at The Miami Hurricane. Brian has documented major events such as the 2024 Presidential election, UM's College Football Playoff run, and Ultra Music Festival, alongside exploring the wilderness of South Florida, the Amazon rainforest, and western Montana. At TMH, Brian helps manage the photo staff, captures images in the field, and looks forward to receiving your application to the photo team!