Miami soccer bounces back vs N.C. State in Raleigh, winning 2-1 

The Miami Hurricanes defeated the N.C. State Wolfpack 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in Raleigh thanks to two goals from freshman Madelynn Sadusky.

The Hurricanes opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes when defender Sam Marella intercepted a pass and deflected the ball over the defense to Madelynn Sadusky, who was left one-on-one with the goalkeeper. After a few dribbles, Sadusky fired a shot from just outside the 18-yard box to give Miami a 1-0 lead.

Eight minutes later, N.C. State found the equalizer. Yuna Aoki scored after a scramble inside the box, putting the ball into the net from five yards out.

After that goal, Miami and N.C. State remained tied 1-1 heading into halftime.

The Wolfpack piled on the pressure in the second half, but Hurricanes goalkeeper Atlee Olofson made three key saves to keep the match tied.

In the 80th minute, N.C. State’s goalkeeper Riley Pickels made an error that gave the Hurricanes possession near midfield. Sadusky fired a one-touch shot from just inside the halfway line that beat the N.C. State goalkeeper for her second goal of the afternoon, giving Miami a 2-1 lead.

The Hurricanes defense held on for the final 10 minutes, and Miami earned a hard-fought road victory.

Despite being outshot 14-7 and trailing 5-4 in shots on target, Miami secured the victory. N.C. State also held a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks.

Olofson finished with four saves for the Hurricanes.

With the win, Miami (7-2-1, 2-0-1 ACC) earns its second conference win of the season. N.C. State (8-1-2, 1-1-1 ACC) loses its first game of the season.

Miami will look to build on the victory Thursday, Sept. 24, when the Canes return home to host Clemson at Cobb Field for their fourth ACC match of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be aired on ACCNX.