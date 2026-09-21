And the Emmy goes to… “Widow’s Bay,” “The Pitt” and “The Beast in Me”

Television’s biggest stars gathered at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 14 for the 78th Emmy Awards. A year of television was celebrated with historic wins, surprise appearances and nostalgia.

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay hosted the night, roping her nearly 30 years as Olivia Benson into her opening jokes. In a comedic moment, Hargitay investigated whether or not Taylor Swift would attend the Emmys, with an “SVU”-style crime board connecting Swift’s songs to this year’s nominated shows.

Swift appeared in the pre-recorded sketch, playing an overly excited rookie in the “SVU” office.

But the biggest story of the night was “Widow’s Bay.” The Apple TV horror-comedy won Outstanding Comedy Series, with Matthew Rhys, Kate O’Flynn and Stephen Root also taking home acting awards.

Rhys had an especially big night. After winning Lead Actor in a Comedy for “Widow’s Bay,” he returned to the stage to accept Lead Actor in a Limited Series for “The Beast in Me.” The two wins made him the first performer in Emmy history to win two lead acting awards in the same year.

“The Pitt” also continued its success for its second season, winning Outstanding Drama Series for the second year in a row. Noah Wyle repeated his win for Lead Actor in a Drama, while “Pluribus” star Rhea Seehorn finally earned her first Emmy after years of nominations for “Better Call Saul.”

Between awards, the ceremony made room for emotional moments. During the In Memoriam segment, Reba McEntire honored Dolly Parton with a performance of “Appalachian Memories,” and Noah Kahan performed “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”.

Michael J. Fox received a standing ovation as he accepted the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for his longtime work supporting Parkinson’s disease research.

The Emmys leaned heavily into nostalgia, as Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz reunited for the 30th anniversary of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” while the original stars of “Charlie’s Angels” celebrated the show’s 50th anniversary.

With record-breaking wins, unexpected cameos and reunions from some of television’s most recognizable shows, the 78th Emmys felt just as focused on celebrating TV’s past as it did on crowning its newest winners.