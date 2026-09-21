Miami’s eggs-ceptional eats: A guide to National Brunch Day

National Brunch Day calls for more than just simple eggs and bacon or a yogurt bowl. To commemorate the day on Sept. 20, restaurants around Miami are offering everything from specialty pancakes to avocado toasts.

Whether you prefer your brunch savory or sweet, casual or fancy, healthy or hearty, Miami has plenty of options to meet all your breakfast and lunch needs.

Close to campus

If you’re looking for a convenient option, Coconut Grove offers 17 different restaurants. Live music and $5 valet parking will be available at four locations.

Amal and Level 6 are both offering Miami Spice brunch menus, which are prix-fixe three-course meals at a discounted price.

In Downtown Coral Gables, Bulla Gastrobar, CRAFT, Eating House Miami and La Rosa Gastrobar offer a variety of brunch dishes.

For those who enjoy a good pastry, Bachour’s award-winning bakery items are perfect for starting the morning with a sweet treat.

The outside of Tina in the Gables restaurant // Courtesy of Hanna Himelstein, Contributing Writer

Across the street from the Shops at Merrick Park, Tina in the Gables has an all-day Latin-inspired brunch menu.

Casual

Little Hen in the Miami Design District is a great spot for brunch. It’s a chic, English-inspired boutique-themed restaurant. It’s perfect for taking cute pictures, and people love their pancakes and chilaquiles.

Fiore Caffe Miami, located in Downtown Miami, serves hearty American-style breakfasts. It’s a cozy, casual spot, with its signature pistachio pancakes, chicken and waffles and coffees on the menu.

Sunny Side Cafe & Eatery in Miami Beach is known for its Instagram-worthy aesthetic, classic American brunch food and healthy quinoa bowls. They are also pet-friendly.

Upscale

MILA Restaurant in Miami Beach has an elevated Mediterranean-Asian style brunch on the rooftop with live music.