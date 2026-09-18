Miami soccer falls to No. 13 Virginia in Charlottesville

The Miami Hurricanes fell 3-0 to No. 13 Virginia on Thursday night in Charlottesville, ending Miami’s one-month unbeaten streak.

The Cavaliers, under 27th-year head coach Steve Swanson, controlled the game from the opening kickoff. Virginia recorded 19 shots and nine shots on target compared to the Hurricanes three shots and two shots on target. The Cavaliers also recorded six corner kicks to Miami’s one.

The Hurricanes held their own throughout the first half with solid, disciplined defense while Atlee Olofson recorded four saves within the first 25 minutes to keep the game scoreless.

Miami generated two shots on goal in the 28th and 35th minute of the game, with both Kambryl Armstrong and Carolina Hood forcing saves from Virginia’s goalkeeper Victoria Safradin.

Virginia eventually broke through in the 41st minute when Sarah Flammia played a pass up the middle for Aniyah Collier, who took a touch with her right foot before firing a powerful shot from just inside the 18-yard box to open the scoring.

Virginia took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

In the 62nd minute, Addison Halpern cut inside and doubled Virginia’s lead with a goal from 25 yards out, assisted by Faith Broering.

Any hopes of a comeback for the Hurricanes ended in the 67th minute when Armstrong received a red card following a challenge on Virginia defender Kathryn Kelly.

In the 81st minute, Halpern scored her second goal to give Virginia a 3-0 lead. Sophia Bradley found Halpern in space before placing her shot into the left side of the goal to put the game out of reach and secure the home victory for the Cavaliers.

Olofson finished with six saves on the night for the Hurricanes.

With the loss, Miami (6-2-1, 1-0-1 ACC) ends its three-game winning streak and drops its first game in conference play as Virginia (5-1-2, 1-0-1 ACC) claims its first conference victory.

Miami will look to bounce back Sunday, Sept. 20, when the Canes travel to Raleigh, N.C. to face NC State in their third ACC match of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game will be aired on ACCNX.