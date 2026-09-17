Hurricane Huddle (9/9 – 9/16): Football soars as Volleyball’s winless streak continues

From 70-point wins in football to consecutive losses in volleyball, Hurricane athletics experienced both the highs and lows of early season competition this past week.

Here’s the latest edition of the Hurricane Huddle (9/9 – 9/16):

Sept. 9 – Hurricanes Volleyball Falls Short to the Gators

Miami Volleyball traveled to Gainesville, Fla., to take on the Gators in the ACC-SEC Challenge “Showdown at the Net” at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

Despite the added intensity for a rivalry matchup, the Hurricanes dropped all three sets to the Gators.

Asia Harvey led Miami offensively with 11 kills. Denitsa Angelova and Adrianna Bridges both recorded three blocks.

Sept 10. – Hurricanes Dominate FAMU 77-7

Miami’s first home appearance since falling short in the CFP championship game did not disappoint, as they rolled past FAMU 77-7.

The Hurricanes set a new school record with 856 total yards and an ACC record with 42 first downs. The victory marked Miami’s 20th straight home-opening win.

Darian Mensah completed 14 of 15 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Malachi Toney led offensively with a team-high with four catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. Mark Fletcher Jr. had seven carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Sept. 11 – Hurricanes Volleyball Faces Defeat by the Gophers

Miami Volleyball continued its road trip, heading up north for the Diet Coke Classic in Minneapolis, Minn. at the Maturi Pavilion.

But UM’s struggles continued as they dropped all three sets to the Gophers.

Freshman Ruth Martinez led Miami offensively with 10 kills. Ariana Rodriguez recorded 21 assists. Gabby Arroyo led the Canes with 12 digs.

Sept. 11 – Hurricanes Soccer Defeats SMU 2-1 in ACC Opener

Miami started ACC play off strong with a 2-1 over SMU at Cobb Stadium in Coral Gables, Fla.

Freshman Vivien Muchuruza scored both goals in the second half for the Hurricanes. Goalkeeper Atlee Olofson played all 90 minutes, recording one save and an assist.

Miami improved to 6-1-1 overall and 1-0 in ACC play. The Canes will hit the road to take on Virginia on Thursday, Sept. 17 looking to continue their strong start.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor // Junior Forward Alyssa Stephenson drives past an SMU defender on September 11, 2026 at Cobb Stadium.

Sept. 12 – Hurricanes Volleyball Falls to St. Thomas in Three Sets

Miami took its seventh loss in seven games, falling to St. Thomas in three sets in the final game of the Diet Coke Classic.

While the Hurricanes held a lead in the first two sets, their defense could not stop the Tommies, who

Harvey led Miami offensively with nine kills. Rodriguez recorded 14 assists, while Billie Reiter added five more. Arroyo finished with 14 digs. Sonja Danilovic led the team with four blocks.

Miami ends its three-game road trip and looks for their first win against LSU in the Canes Classic on Sept. 17.

UPCOMING:

Sept. 17 – Hurricanes Volleyball Host LSU in Canes Classic

Miami returns home to host the Canes Classic, where it will face LSU on Sept. 17.

The Tigers enter the matchup with a 4-3 record after back-to-back sweeps against Charlotte and Southeastern Louisiana. LSU libero Kiley Brooks was recently named SEC Freshman of the Week on Sept. 14.

The Hurricanes enter this matchup 0-7 looking for its first win of the season with first serve scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST.

Sept. 17 – Hurricanes Soccer Heads to Virginia For Ranked ACC Matchup

Miami looks to continue its strong start facing No. 10 Virginia. The Hurricanes are coming into Charlottesville with a 6-1-1 record and a 2-1 ACC win over SMU.

The Cavaliers are 4-1-2 and are coming off their first loss of the season against No. 3 Wake Forest.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Sept. 18 – Hurricanes Take Momentum on the Road Against Wake Forest

Miami travels to Winston-Salem, N.C., to take on Wake Forest on Sept. 18.

The No. 5 Hurricanes are coming off a dominant 77-7 win over FAMU and have outscored their first two opponents by 109 points.

Miami’s defense will face a challenge without both starting cornerbacks, OJ Frederique and Xavier Lucas.

Wake Forest enters this matchup 2-0 after a 38-36 double-overtime win over Purdue.

Both teams feature transfer quarterbacks: Miami is led by Darian Mensah, who previously played at Duke, while Wake Forest is led by Gio Lopez, who previously played at North Carolina.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Sept. 18 – Hurricanes Cross Country Heads to Tallahassee for FSU Pre-Regional

Miami’s men’s and women’s cross-country teams travel to Tallahassee, Florida on Sept. 18 to compete in the FSU Pre-Regional.

Both teams recently placed fifth overall at the Florida Intercollegiate Invitational.

Senior Maddie Scheier led the women, placing second in the 5K. Freshman John Templeton led the men placing ninth.

The FSU Pre-Regional will help Miami prepare for its return to Tallahassee for the NCAA South Region Championship on Nov. 13.