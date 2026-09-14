Canes shatter program and conference records vs. FAMU

The Miami Hurricanes dominated Florida A&M 77-7 on Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium, but the 70-point blowout only tells part of the story.

Miami didn’t just dominate FAMU; it rewrote school and ACC record books in the process.

The Hurricanes piled up 856 total yards, equaling the second-most all-time (FBS) and shattering the previous program record of 750.

Miami also made ACC history with 42 first downs, setting a new conference record and the most by an FBS team since 2019.

Miami’s 77 points tied the program’s single-game record, while nine different Hurricanes scored a touchdown from scrimmage, tying the most by an ACC team in the last 30 years.

The production was perfectly balanced. Miami finished with 430 rushing yards and 426 through the air.

The Hurricanes scored touchdowns on each of their first 11 drives and became the first FBS team since 2021 to go an entire half without facing a third down.

Quarterback Darian Mensah was nearly perfect, completing 14 of 15 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Backup Luke Nickel took over in the second half and completed all eight of his attempts for 144 yards and three scores.

Mensah and Nickel became the first power-conference quarterback teammates since 2016 to each throw three touchdowns in the same game. It also marked the first time the Hurricanes had two quarterbacks with multiple touchdown passes since Kyle Wright and Kirby Freeman combined for five touchdowns in 2005.

The Hurricanes’ dominance extended to the other side of the ball as Miami held FAMU to just 107 total yards and a 1-for-14 mark on third down.

The game became so lopsided that both teams agreed to shorten the fourth quarter from 15 minutes to 10.

With the outcome decided early, head coach Mario Cristobal rested his starters for the entire second half while giving Miami’s backups valuable playing time.

Miami returns to action Friday, Sept. 18, on the road against Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m.