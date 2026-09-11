What commemorating 9/11 looks like at UM

This year marks the 25th anniversary of 9/11, a shattering event whose effects are still felt nationwide. Although many of today’s college students were not alive when the attacks occurred, the University of Miami continues to honor the day, providing students with lasting awareness of its impact.

The year 2001 in the United States is remembered as a year of tragedy, but also regrowth. After the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City, people came together to rebuild. The aftermath created a strong sense of the importance of remembering those who were lost.

“I was here on campus in the morning when the event started to unfold,” said Jon Baldessari, director at the Veterans Resource Center.

“It seemed so far away, [but] I remember how quickly people were interested in trying to support others and work on how to move forward,” he said.

Every year at UM, different activities honor the victims of the attacks.

On Wednesday, Sept 9, the Veteran Student Organization, led by junior President Griffin Dubose, placed mini American flags around the “U” statue on campus. In addition to the smaller flags, VSO hung a larger flag alongside the group Flags of Honor. It listed and recognized the 2,977 lives lost that day.

For Dubose, commemorating 9/11 is not only about remembering the lives lost on that day, but also the lasting impacts the attacks had on the country and its service members.

“Not only were civilians massively affected by the events of that day, but it also sparked a major change in US history,” said Dubose. “We discovered we [could] be attacked on our soil, prompting mass military involvement and affecting the lives of all our service members who responded to the call.”

On Saturday, Sept. 12, the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and Miami Ruck Club held their seventh annual “Ruck to Remember,” a commemorative march where participants, not limited to just UM, walked 9.11 miles while carrying a weighted backpack to honor the fallen service members, first responders and victims of 9/11.

The last activity was Sept. 15, organized by the Office of Civic Engagement. A screening of the film “Reclaiming Ground Zero” took place. The film captures the aftermath of what happened that day and the plans for how not only the city but the nation will regrow from it. Afterward, the director, producers and other staff will hold a question-and-answer panel.

At the University of Miami, where thousands of students are from the Northeast, many students’ communities back home were affected by that day.

Dubose has a personal connection to that day. His father was due for a meeting while working for Bloomberg on the 75th floor of the North Tower on Sept. 11, 2001. He was running late.

While paying for his taxi cab on the street outside, he saw the Twin Towers get hit. If he had not been late that day, he would not have met his son, Griffin Dubose, who was born 16 days later.

He used that day as motivation for his future. Understanding the gravity of the attacks helped shape his decision to serve in the Coast Guard as a Marine Science Technician for five years. There, he responded to oil spills and regulated the environmental impact of oil and hazardous-material companies such as Shell and Marathon.

As president of the Veterans Student Organization, Dubose said the group’s goal is clear.

“Our mission is to assist veterans in the next chapter of their lives by providing information and transition assistance for veterans adjusting to student and civilian life,” said Dubose.

The organization holds various events throughout the year such as tailgates, watch parties and paintball with fraternities, but their main event is “Sweat with Vets,” a timed obstacle course in the middle of campus held in the spring.

By collaborating with organizations such as Miami Ruck Club, G5 Athletics, and the Wounded Warrior Project, VSO creates engaging events for its members and allows the student population to participate.

“I think it is important, particularly for our student population, to participate in these events,” said Baldessari. “ I am glad to have both our Veterans Student Group and other organizations like the ROTC to come forward with their ideas [and make] positive engagements for our students to take part in.”

As the nation moves forward from 9/11, the anniversary remains a day to remember those lost and honor the first responders and service members who helped ensure their memories are not forgotten.