Takeaways from No. 7 Miami’s 77-7 win against FAMU as freshmen shine

It wasn’t a question of whether No. 7 Miami was going to win its week two matchup. Instead, it was a question on how many points the Hurricanes would score against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Even the most optimistic Canes fans wouldn’t have predicted a 77-7 win, but the Hurricanes went out and did exactly that late on Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

With 16 different receivers catching a pass, 11 total touchdowns and a program-record 856 total yards — a clinic was put on display in Miami Gardens.

Easy as you like

It doesn’t matter who was under center, the Hurricanes drove down the field with ease every drive.

Seven touchdowns, seven drives in the first half alone, all led by quarterback Darian Mensah.

From Mark Fletcher Jr. running 55 yards down the sideline to a Malachi Toney touchdown grab and Girard Pringle Jr. shifting his way into the endzone, the Hurricanes got it done in all facets on offense.

Miami’s offense racked up 453 yards in just 30 minutes of football as Mensah left the game throwing 14-for-15 with 252 yards and three touchdowns.

Young bucks can ball

By halftime, every starter was out of the game.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Luke Nickel made an immediate impact throwing a 47-yard touchdown pass to freshman Somourian Wingo.

Sticking with freshman wideouts, Vance Spafford made an unreal one-handed grab in the back left corner of the endzone while getting held by a FAMU defender.

Nickel was perfect in his one quarter of action, completing all eight of his throws for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

Thursday marked the first time the Hurricanes had two quarterbacks with multiple touchdown passes since 2005 when Kyle Wright and Kirby Freeman combined for five touchdown passes against Duke.

Mensah and Nickel combined for six.

In terms of the running backs, freshman Javian Mallory led the running back room with 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In the third quarter, he broke a tackle and ran down the left sideline for 52 yards in an impressive display of balance and control.

Mallory was one of nine running backs to see action in Thursday night’s victory.

On the defensive side of the ball, freshman and former four-star recruit JJ Dunnigan led the team with five total tackles. Additionally, Eziekl Marcelin Jr. put pressure on all three of FAMU’s quarterbacks all night with three tackles and one pass breakup.

Depth already tested

It doesn’t matter who you play, allowing zero points is an impressive feat.

Not to mention Miami did it without key defensive players in OJ Frederique Jr, Xavier Lucas, Dylan Day, and Ja’Boree Antoine.

At this point, it’s unclear how long Miami will be with some of their key guys on defense. But, if the second and third string guys can make an impact already, the Canes defensive depth will be more than capable of handling a solid Wake Forest offense next Friday.

One thing is clear, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal knows how to recruit elite talent.

Miami will shift its focus back to ACC play, hitting the road again to play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.