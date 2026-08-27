The box office bounced back this summer

Audiences coming together to the movie theatre is seemingly becoming obsolete. That was, until this summer, when box office releases were so intriguing that no one could resist the trip.

Every big release was carefully crafted — visually, with intentional use or absence of CGI; editorially, with meta-metaphorical scripts; and sonically, with unforgettably immersive soundtracks.

According to The Washington Times and Reuters, the box office earned $4.2 billion this summer, a 10 to 15% increase from last summer.

There was something for everyone, but below are a few fan favorites that you want to see if you haven’t already.

For the horror fans

Indie films are on the rise — especially in the horror genre. This summer, “Obsession” and “Backrooms” had back-to-back releases and found success. Both directed by young filmmakers, they each possess an originality and newness that horror needs right now.

University of Miami junior Pearl Amromin said the success of Obsession and Backrooms “shows that people are ready to transition away from remakes of things and they’re ready to transition into watching smaller indie films.”

She believes “it could encourage indie filmmakers to make more films because that’s what people really want.”

Their psychologically grounded elements don’t let you move from your seat even when the credits roll, placing greater emphasis on sustained unease than on short-lived jump scares.

IMDb reports that “Obsession” led box office sales between the two movies, earning $400 million. “Backrooms” wasn’t far behind, however, grossing $350 million.

For the film buffs

Christopher Nolan is a household name for anyone who loves film, and his new movie “The Odyssey” adds itself to his list of box office hits.

For those who know and love the original story, the movie is a modernized adaptation that offers new perspectives and themes. For those less familiar with the Greek epic poem, it’s still a captivating story. Through practical shots and an IMAX camera, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland star in the three-hour blockbuster.

Deadline names “The Odyssey” the “highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, amassing $1.352 billion worldwide.”

For the Marvel enthusiasts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t gripped its audience as it did in the Infinity Saga. The story of Peter Parker and Spider-Man gives you no choice but to tune in. It’s a classic superhero story with the kind of heart everyone craves.

Spider-Man has the power to re-captivate an audience that was growing detached.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” preceded “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” in the MCU’s filmography. Its opening weekend earned $218 million, as opposed to “Brand New Day’s” impressive $360 million cited on Box Office Mojo.

“I think people did start to lose interest, but Spider-Man definitely brings back the audience,” said UM junior Sajida Simrin.

For the nostalgics

If you grew up in the past two decades, you know there’s nothing like bright yellow, goggle-eyed, gibberish-speaking minions. Although it’s a children’s movie, the new “Minions & Monsters” movie targets the same audience it always has — even if they’re grown up now. Minions are timeless.

“Toy Story 5” also debuted this summer and appealed to the same audience.

The two family-friendly films went head-to-head at the box office, with Rotten Tomatoes reporting earnings of $36 million for the latest “Minions” installment and $31 million for “Toy Story 5” in their opening weekends.

Although many of this season’s releases are completing their theatrical runs, they’re all still worth a watch when they make their way to streaming services.