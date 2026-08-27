Beyond the classroom: Campus events you don’t want to miss this fall 

The first few weeks of the semester are not just about finding your classes or struggling to learn Canvas; they are also the best opportunity to find communities, make connections and explore opportunities outside of the classroom. Getting involved and finding your place at UM can be as simple as showing up. Sometimes, going to the event you almost skipped is how you meet your closest friends or find your favorite organization.

From student organizations to volunteer opportunities, these events give students a chance to explore and find their passions outside of the classroom.

Here are a few events worth adding to your calendar:

Green U Tour

For those hoping to grow more familiar with campus, you can take part in the Green U Tour on Sept. 9 from noon to 1 p.m.

The tour, hosted by the Office of Sustainability, will take students beyond the classrooms to explore some of UM’s environmental initiatives, including its mangrove restoration site, butterfly gardens and sustainability buildings. The tour gives participants a closer look at how these initiatives contribute to UM’s overall sustainability efforts.

Meet in the Admission Office lobby at Stanford Circle to explore the greener side of the U.

Business School Coastal Cleanup

Students looking to meaningfully spend more time off campus to help the greater Miami community can check out the University of Miami Business School Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to noon. The event allows students to spend time outdoors and help keep South Florida’s coastline clean.

The bus will depart from Cesarano Plaza at the Miami Herbert Business School at 8:15 a.m. Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

BreakThru Career Mixer & Fall Job and Internship Expo

For students thinking about their long-term goals or future after graduation, the Fall 2026 BreakThru Career Mixer will take place Sept. 22 at the Toppel Career Center. Here, you can network with companies brought in by UM and begin making professional connections.

If you cannot make it to the Fall 2026 BreakThru Career Mixer, the Fall 2026 Job & Internship Expo and Graduate School Fair is happening the next day, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Toppel Career Center.

While these career events may sound daunting to incoming freshmen, they help boost self-confidence and allow students to become more comfortable introducing themselves, asking questions and getting themselves out there professionally.

Family Weekend

Later that week is Family Weekend. From Sept. 24 through Sept. 27, the University offers various events that give students the chance to show their family members around the campus they call home. One of the main events is the Miami vs. Central Michigan football game at 6:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

Engineering Career Day

Engineering Career Day 2026 wraps up the month on Sept. 30, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Lakeside Village Expo Center & Pavilion. Although this event is geared toward students interested in engineering-related fields, it is another reminder that career exploration can start long before junior or senior year.

While the first few weeks of college can feel like a race to get settled, your entire college career does not need to be all figured out right at once. Sometimes finding your place starts with showing up to an event or just introducing yourself to someone new.

At a campus with as many clubs and events as UM, the hardest part may not be finding something to do; it may just be deciding what to join first.