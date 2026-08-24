Do you believe in miracles? UM soccer scores with one second left to overtake Lipscomb 1-0

Do you believe in miracles?

Freshman forward Zoie Fontenot might.

With just one second left and Miami staring down its first draw of the season, Fontenot found the back of the net to lift the Hurricanes to a dramatic last-second 1-0 victory over Lipscomb Sunday afternoon in Nashville.

The last-second winner secured Miami’s third straight victory — all on the road — and improved the Hurricanes to 3-1 through their first four matches of the 2026 season.

Miami spent nearly the entire afternoon knocking on the door, dominating Lipscomb offensively with 21 shots to the Bisons’ seven. Nine of the Hurricanes’ attempts were on goal, but for 89 minutes and 59 seconds, none found their way past the near impenetrable Lipscomb defense.

Then, with virtually no time to spare, Ciara Alarcon connected with Fontenot.

Fontenot did the rest.

The freshman buried the game-winning goal just before the final whistle, giving Miami the only goal it needed and adding another impressive moment to an already strong start to her collegiate career.

Fontenot has now scored three goals through her first four games as a Hurricane, leading the team in scoring. She also led the team with three shots on goal Sunday.

While Fontenot provided the late-game heroics, Miami’s defense made sure one goal was enough.

Goalkeeper Atlee Olofson played all 90 minutes and made five saves as the Hurricanes recorded their third consecutive shutout. Miami has not allowed a goal since its season-opening loss against Jacksonville.

The Hurricanes finished with a 21-7 advantage in total shots, while putting nine on target compared to Lipscomb’s six. Miami also held a 6-4 advantage in corner kicks. Freshman defender Sara Groseibl added four shots, including two on goal.

After opening the season with four straight games away from Coral Gables, Miami will finally return home Thursday, Aug. 27, to host Incarnate Word at Cobb Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

And after Sunday’s electric finish, Hurricanes fans might want to stay until the very last second.