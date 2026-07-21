UHealth and UnitedHealthcare yet to reach full negotiation settlement

Ongoing negotiations could leave the University of Miami Health System out of UnitedHealthcare in-network privileges by August 1, 2026, for non-students.

As the cost of healthcare services continues to rise, public statements published in June by both the University and UnitedHealthcare revealed unresolved negotiations over reimbursement rates, the amount providers are paid by an insurance company or the government.

UHC’s statement cited that the rates UHealth asked for were too high and would “increase health care costs for families and employers.” UHC said its reimbursements matched those of other South Florida healthcare providers.

UHealth countered this point in a statement released on July 15. It argues that UHC is underpaying and undervaluing the services UHealth offers, including the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, which has repeatedly been ranked as the best in the country.

During the first quarter of 2026, UnitedHealth Group — UHC’s parent company — reportedly earned $8 billion in revenue, which UHealth claims was not being used for the benefit of its members. Instead of funding healthcare, UHealth says UHC is pocketing it.

“United is putting your access to that care at risk by putting profits ahead of South Floridians’ care,” UHealth’s statement reads.

With the deadline to reach an agreement rapidly approaching, here is everything you need to know about these negotiations.

What this means for students

Alarms were raised when some students received an email from UHealth addressed to “valued patients” on July 16 informing them that an agreement was not reached yet. This contradicted an email sent the day before to part of the student body announcing that if they were insured by UHC, they would remain in-network.

The Hurricane reached out to UM and confirmed that all UHealth services will remain in-network for students.

Which plans would be affected

Non-student members of the UM community who have employer-sponsored commercial plans, Medicaid (UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Florida) and Individual Family Plans could be affected.

Members of the Medicare Advantage Preferred Care Network will continue to have access to UHealth’s hospital, facilities and doctors.

Those enrolled in the Florida Preferred Care Network, a Health Maintenance Organization plan with access to prescription medication in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, are not affected.

What going out-of-network could mean for patients

If UHealth becomes an out-of-network provider, UHC members would need to pay for its services out-of-pocket. The added cost will likely mean some patients will not be able to afford it and have to find a different provider.

Emergency services will still be provided by UHealth. The No Surprises Act stops UHealth from charging patients more than their health care plan would pay for the service, even if they become out-of-network.

What alternatives exist for UnitedHealthcare members

People receiving ongoing treatment for an illness or pregnancy can apply for Continuity of Care. If approved, patients can receive in-network benefits from providers for 90 days after they leave the network.

Applications are currently open and run until 30 days after the provider leaves the network.

UHealth: a call for action or weaponization?

In its statement, UHealth claimed UHC was not prioritizing its members. The refusal by UHC to increase rates could limit UHealth’s ability to provide appropriate care and undermine the provider’s status.

Additionally, forcing patients to look for other providers could disrupt the treatment of high-risk patients like those battling cancer.

“This creates disruption during critical moments of care, when patients should be focused on healing, not worrying about where they can receive their next treatment,” UHealth wrote on its website.

UHealth also claims UHC unfairly denies patients certain treatments when first requested. When UHealth appealed these denials on the patient’s behalf, it said, “94% of them are overturned and approved.”

The Miami Hurricane reached out to UHC regarding this claim and has not received a response yet.

UHealth called for patients to call UHC and insist on the importance of reaching an agreement.

In response, UHC repeatedly mentioned that it has reached “thousands of contracts each year” without the need for public statements.

According to UHC, UHealth’s actions are “putting the patient in the middle of negotiations” and attempting to turn people into leverage so UHealth can gain a higher rate.