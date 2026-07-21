‘Red pill’ influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in Miami, face potential extradition

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested by U.S. Marshals Saturday, July 18, in Miami, Fla. and are facing extradition to the United Kingdom on dozens of criminal charges. British prosecutors allege the newly charged offenses took place between 2010 and 2017.

The brothers built massive online followings by their often polarizing promotions of wealth, masculinity and the “manosphere” — an umbrella term describing online communities associated with “red pill” ideology, anti-feminism and rigid traditional gender roles. They are described as some of the most problematic social media personalities today.

In 2022, the Tate brothers were held in Romania on sex crimes charges — similar to those they currently face — and in 2025, they arrived in the U.S. Since then, they’ve been residing in South Florida.

Holding dual U.S. and U.K. citizenship, the two are being charged with a combined 59 criminal charges. They already face multiple charges of rape, bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution from 2012 to 2015 in the United Kingdom.

Andrew Tate, 39, is now charged with seven additional counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating human trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault and 19 charges related to possession of child and extreme pornography.

His brother Tristan Tate, 38, is being charged with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating human traccking for sexual expolitation.

According to the Crown Prosecution Services in a public statement, “[Andrew and Tristan Tate] have been arrested and await extradition proceedings to the U.K.”

Andrew Tate is a self-described misogynist and former professional kickboxer who has accumulated more than 10 million followers on X, most of whom are young men, while being banned on platforms such as YouTube and TikTok for repeatedly violating hate speech guidelines.

Over the years, the Tate brothers have been tied to many influential individuals, including people within President Donald J. Trump’s administration. Paul Ingrassia was part of the Tates’ legal team in a defamation suit they filed in Florida against some of their alleged victims. Ingrassia previously served as the White House liaison to the Department of Homeland Security and currently serves as deputy general counsel to the General Services Administration.In the past, Ingrassia also acted as Andrew Tate’s publicist, even scoring him an appearance on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show.

The brothers appeared before court on Monday, July 20 in Miami., and U.S. Magistrate Lauren Louis has set another hearing for Monday, July 27. The brothers are currently in federal custody until a decision about their extradition status is made.

Whether or not the brothers will be extradited to the U.K. ultimately rests upon the U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

This is a developing story.