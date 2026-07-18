ROAD to Housing Act: What it could mean for Canes

A new bipartisan housing law could impact University of Miami students and recent graduates.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act became law on July 11 after President Trump allowed it to take effect without his signature. It seeks to increase housing supply, update federal programs and reduce regulatory barriers.

“We can only speculate what the effects of this legislation will be on South Florida’s housing affordability,” Chelsea Lafrance, the Research and Data Program Manager for UM’s Office of Civic and Community Engagement, said. “The extent to which this bill will affect housing affordability in South Florida will largely depend on how it is implemented locally.”

The Hurricane reviewed the bill’s details to break down what matters most for you. If you want more background, check out the Bipartisan Policy Center’s issue brief.

This law will likely not lower rent immediately. The law could support more housing over time, but it does not impose rent caps, provide general rental assistance to students or require housing to be built near UM.

Its effect will depend on whether Congress funds the programs and whether South Florida governments and developers use them.

“Counties, municipalities, public housing agencies, nonprofit organizations, and banks might experience an increase in financial investment for affordable housing if they successfully pursue and leverage the bill’s new tools and funding opportunities,” Lafrance said.

In terms of change in South Florida, some federally supported housing projects could get faster environmental reviews.

“Streamlining the environmental review timeline may lead to lower housing development costs by shortening the development timeline,” Lafrance said. “Typically, the longer it takes to develop a housing project, the more expensive it will be for the developer.”

Whether this change affects new housing near UM depends on each project’s funding, location and eligibility. The law does not override local zoning or permits, so its impact near UM will depend on whether specific projects get qualifying federal help.

Section 210 allows the Department of Housing and Urban Development, if funding is available, to establish a pilot program from 2027 to 2031. This program would turn qualifying empty commercial buildings into housing, focusing on struggling areas and “Opportunity Zones” — neighborhoods the federal government says need more investment to grow. Empty office parks and old strip malls near campus could become new housing, but the buildings must first meet the law’s definition of “vacant and abandoned.”

For now, students should watch whether Congress funds the new programs and whether Miami-Dade County or nearby municipalities apply to use them. Those decisions will determine whether the law produces housing accessible to UM students.