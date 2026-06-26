ScandyCandy expands to Coconut Grove after Coral Gables success

Last Fall, University of Miami students drove from campus to Coral Gables just to stand in line for bags of Sour Skull gummies and Swedish chocolate. Now, after months of viral TikToks and sold-out candy bins, ScandyCandy is expanding to Coconut Grove.

The Swedish candy shop opened its second Miami-area location on Commodore Plaza across from Greenstreet Cafe, bringing its colorful pick-and-mix candy wall to one of Miami’s busiest social neighborhoods.

The grand opening took place on Saturday, May 9, with giveaways and promotions throughout the day.

ScandyCandy’s expansion comes less than a year after their debut opening in Coral Gables, where the store sold out its entire inventory within just nine days of opening.

For many UM students, ScandyCandy has become more than a quick sugar stop. The Miracle Mile location quickly became a weekend destination, as students flocked to the store after discovering Swedish candy through social media trends and viral taste-testing videos.

Like the Coral Gables location, the Coconut Grove store will feature bins of imported candy sold by weight, allowing customers to build their own mix of gummies, chocolates and sour treats.

Part of the appeal comes from the ingredients. Unlike many American candy brands, Swedish candy often avoids artificial dyes and high fructose corn syrup, in addition to offering a larger variety of vegan friendly options.

The move to Coconut Grove feels natural for the brand. Known for its walkable streets, outdoor cafes and weekend crowds, the Grove attracts many UM students looking for places to eat, shop and spend time off campus.

With ScandyCandy opening across from the popular Greenstreet Cafe, the new location is likely to become another student hotspot.

What started as a viral candy trend has quickly become part of Miami student culture, and ScandyCandy’s expansion proves the excitement has not slowed down.