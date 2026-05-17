Three gold medals highlight Miami track and field’s ACC Championship performance 

The University of Miami track and field team delivered a strong showing at the ACC Outdoor Championships from Thursday through Saturday at Owsley B. Frazier Cardinal Park at the University of Louisville.

The Hurricanes left the meet with three gold medals, multiple podium finishes and two school-record performances. Both the men’s and women’s teams finished seventh in the 17-team field, with the women scoring 55 points and the men tallying 53.

George Franks led Miami with an ACC title in the men’s 400m, posting a season-best time of 45.27 and winning the race by nearly eight-tenths of a second.

Franks also made history in the 200m preliminaries, breaking a 29-year-old school record with a time of 20.55. He later placed fourth in the event final in 20.86.

Sanaa Hebron continued her standout senior season by winning the women’s 400m hurdles for the second consecutive year. Hebron crossed the line in 55.19, the second-fastest time in program history.

Miami’s third gold medal came in the men’s decathlon, where Edgar Campre captured the ACC title with 7,749 points. Campre won the shot put, 110m hurdles and discus en route to his second ACC decathlon championship after previously winning the event in 2024. He also placed second in the pole vault and third in both the 100m and long jump.

Campre’s performance gave Miami one of its biggest scoring boosts of the meet, while teammate Dominique Hall finished seventh in the event with 7,048 points.

Several other Hurricanes added podium finishes and key team points throughout the weekend.

Photo Credit: @CanesTrack via X // Desmond Coleman takes first in the men’s discus throw with a mark of 55.24m at the UNF East Coast Relays in Jacksonville, Fla. on May 2, 2026.

Kennedy Sauder earned silver in the men’s high jump after clearing 2.12m, while Magdaline Campo took bronze in the women’s high jump with a mark of 1.77m.

Serena Tate captured bronze in the women’s 400m with a season-best time of 52.69, and Nandy Kihuyu finished fourth in 54.15.

Senior Desmond Coleman placed third in the men’s discus with a throw of 58.00m.

Maddie Scheier broke her own school record in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, finishing in 10:16.69.

The women also excelled in the throwing events. Jocelyn Pringle recorded the second-longest hammer throw in program history at 65.03m to place fourth. In the women’s javelin, Alva Back finished fourth with a throw of 48.38m, while Deisiane Teixeira placed seventh with a mark of 47.62m.

Gabriella Grissom added a fifth-place finish in the women’s 800m with a time of 2:03.90, and Adriana Kruzmane placed fifth in the women’s triple jump at 12.98m.

The Hurricanes also showed depth in the relay events.

Miami’s men’s 4x100m relay team of Ashton Torns, Tristen Washington, Carter Cukerstein and Dylan Woodruffe placed fourth with the second-fastest time in school history at 39.52.

The women’s 4x100m relay team of Janay Moorer, Kihuyu, Aniyah Brown and Iyonna Codd also finished fourth, recording a season-best time of 43.88.

The Hurricanes will look to carry their momentum into the NCAA postseason, beginning with the NCAA East Preliminaries from May 27-30 in Lexington, Kentucky. Miami will aim to qualify multiple athletes for the NCAA Outdoor Championships, scheduled for June 10-13 in Eugene, Oregon.