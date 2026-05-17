Hurricanes avoid sweep against No. 11 Florida State, win 7-4 

Down 1-0 in the top of the seventh inning, the Hurricanes were searching for life, sitting just eight outs away from being swept by FSU in Tallahassee, Fla.

On an 0-1 pitch from FSU starting pitcher Bryson Moore, freshman third baseman Gabriel Milano pulled his hands back and unleashed a powerful two-run home run to deep right field, traveling 382 feet from home plate.

Leading 2-1, Miami never looked back and won the game by a score of 7-4.

Miami’s bats continued to display fireworks in the eighth and ninth inning.

In a great display of two-out hitting, Derek Williams and Alex Sosa hit back-to-back home runs to give the team much needed insurance runs.

Williams went 3-for-4 at the plate, leading Miami in hits on the day.

FSU made it interesting in the bottom of the eighth, scoring two runs on Miami reliever Nick Robert who could only manage to get one out.

Up 4-3, going into the ninth Miami put up a three spot. Vance Sheahan singled up the middle that brought home Dylan Dubovik from second. Fabio Peralta followed that off with a single of his own.

Sheahan went on to score via a throwing error from Nathan Cmeyla and Jake Ogden hit an RBI single down the right field line.

Phot Credit: Ava Stroshane // Senior infielder Jake Ogden swings at a pitch against Lafayette on Feb. 21, 2026 at Mark Light Field.

Lyndon Glidewell recorded the final four outs despite a bump in the road in the bottom of the ninth inning, when Noah Sheffield took him deep for a solo home run.

The Hurricanes are not put in a position to win without a stellar performance from Sophomore AJ Ciscar.

He finished his last regular season start of the year throwing seven innings, striking out four, while allowing six hits and one run. His only dent came in the second inning when allowing a home run to Cmeyla.

Two out of the four strikeouts from Ciscar came back-to-back in the third inning.

FSU’s Bryson Moore put up similar stats in what was a pitchers duel up until the seventh inning. He threw seven innings, striking out two, giving up six hits and two runs.

The Seminoles used three relievers in the losing effort, as each pitcher lasted less than an inning

Both squads consistently put the ball in play, but Miami’s defense stood out with a clean performance in the field, an area that had troubled the Hurricanes throughout the season, as they committed no errors Saturday afternoon.

Particularly in the third inning, Miami converted a 4-6-3 double play right before FSU’s Gabe Fraser could step on first base.

Miami (36-17, 16-14 ACC) out hit the Seminoles (38-16, 19-11 ACC), 12-to-9 as they left one less runner on base.

The Hurricanes will head north to Charlotte, N.C. for the 2026 ACC Baseball Tournament, starting on Tuesday, May 19.