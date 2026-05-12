Time Warp makes history in Miami with a night Factory Town will not forget 

Look up.

That’s the first thing you did inside the Infinity Room on Saturday night, and it was the right instinct.

A grid of elongated lights stretched above the crowd in segmented lines, running the length of the room like ribs of a living structure, each one flanked by spotlights calibrated to the music — expanding, pulsing, freezing — physically tracing the architecture of sound in the air.

It was the first time production was built over the Infinity Room dance floor, and it set the tone for what Time Warp’s Miami debut actually was: a statement.

Time Warp doesn’t just show up anywhere. Since 1994, the German institution has built its reputation as one of the most respected techno brands on the planet, first expanding across Europe, then to New York via Teksupport after some convincing.and now, for only the second time in the United States, to Miami via Insomniac.

Choosing Factory Town for this debut says something about where the Hialeah venue stands globally. A former mattress factory turned underground playground, Factory Town has quietly become one of the most credible electronic music destinations in the country. Time Warp’s arrival is a validation that few venues in the world receive.

Three rooms ran the night: Infinity Room, Warehouse and Chain Room, while the Park and Cypress End stayed dark, keeping the energy concentrated and intentional. The programming matched that focus.

The Warehouse moved through a deeper, more hypnotic current: Nicole Gallamini opened with precision, PARAMIDA b2b tINI kept the room locked in and Chloé Caillet b2b DJ Tennis brought a warmth that cut through the industrial cold before Honey Dijon closed it out with the a groove that reminds you house and techno share the same bloodline.

The Chain Room went darker. Elli Acula and Chlär built the tunnel slowly, Marcel Dettmann deepened it and Ben Klock joined him for a 4 a.m. b2b that stretched to 6 — two Berghain pillars, together at sunrise, in Miami’s rawest room. It was exactly the kind of moment Time Warp exists to create.

Back in the Infinity Room, the highly rated b2b world debut from Boys Noize and SPFDJ delivered the night’s most visceral stretch, trading blows across two hours, before handing the room to Klangkuenstler. They closed the flagship stage from 5 to 7 a.m. with the crowd still moving and the light channels overhead still chasing the kick.

Time Warp Miami was one night, but in the best way, it felt longer. And if Factory Town keeps earning rooms like this one, it won’t be the last.