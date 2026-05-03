Hurricanes women’s tennis season ends in NCAA second round to Auburn

The Miami Hurricanes women’s tennis team saw its best season since 2023-24 come to an end Friday with a second-round loss to the Auburn Tigers in the NCAA Team Championships at the Yarbrough Tennis Center.

In the first round of the Auburn Regional, the Hurricanes faced off against the North Florida Ospreys, winning 4-0.

Against the Ospreys, Miami scored the opening point as Sebastianna Sclipoti and Sofia Rocchetti took down Aryana Barlett and Anslee long, 6-2, on court two.

Miami was sent to the second round when No. 38 Gonzalez clinched it over Barandse, 6-3, 6-4, at the top court.

Going into the Round of 32, Miami faced the tall task of playing No. 1 ranked and second seeded Auburn.

Auburn got off to a hot start in doubles early on court three. Ashton Bowers and Ekaterina Khairutdinova beat Jaquelyn Ogunwale and Maria Vargas 6-1.

At the top court, Tigers No. 2 ranked pair of DJ Bennett and Ava Esposito defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Dominika Podhajecka 6-1.

In singles, Auburn tallied three-straight court victories in singles to advance.

No. 115 Podhajecka fell 6-2, 6-2 to No. 58 Bowers on court five while Scilipoti lost 6-3, 6-2 against No. 55 Angell Okutoyi on court three. On court two, No. 67 Rocchetti fell, 6-3, 6-4 to No. 31 Khairutdinova.

Miami finishes the season with the program’s 39th NCAA Championships appearance, one All-ACC honoree and a top-10 win.