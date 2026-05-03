Senior Farewell

The Miami Hurricane has taught me more about life than any class. I constantly met new writers and editors who inspired me to push myself. Reach out for more impossible interviews, do more to highlight amazing students at the University and find more ways to be kind. Every person who told me “Hello,” held the door open for me or nodded at me those Monday afternoons during practicum gave me the courage to chase stories. You are all a part of my success.

I encourage every journalist to write the stories your mom doesn’t want you to. Take risks while you have the support of your peers. If you fail, that just makes your life more interesting. Being safe — in life and in journalism — is very boring. Email that celebrity’s publicist and reach out to the people that you know only you have the skills to write a story about.

I have failed many times and will continue to do so. (Remember when I spelled a person’s name wrong throughout an entire article?) But failing while being brave enough to put your heart out to the world is falling forward.

Your articles can inspire others, or you can write a review of Joe’s Stone Crab. The easiest way to do the first part is live a life you’d write an article about. And the easiest way to do that is by doing whatever you want — or, in other, less interesting words, following your heart.

That’s what put me on the cover of this newspaper. Who knows where it’ll take you.