What would an older (and hopefully wiser) senior tell an underclassman?

For the last edition of V this semester, I know you all are dying to hear from some older, wiser voices about their time at UM. Here’s what our class of 2026 had to say:

Just say yes

When an opportunity comes knocking, you need to be ready to answer the door. You truly have no idea what waits on the other side — just be sure to lead with love and excitement.

This senior says her best moments at UM have come through unexpected opportunities and activities she was not originally enthusiastic about. But, as she embraced the moment, she found herself enjoying these opportunities and connecting with new people on campus.

Form a village, be a villager

As this senior likes to say, “If you want a village supporting you, you need to be a villager.”

Sometimes, when you’re missing your parents and the comfort of the house you grew up in, all it takes is one person to pull you out of your funk and brighten your day.

Remember the people who go the extra step to make you smile and support them when they seem like they need a pick-me-up. College can be hard.

It’s never too late to make friends, so always be open to joining a new organization and becoming part of that community.​ College gives you the chance to choose your friends, so choose wisely and foster those relationships.

Not every day will be perfect, but you’ll look back and feel grateful for all of it. While it may be difficult to appreciate in the moment, your hardest days are when you grow the most.

Lean into being a student

The biggest piece of advice from our third, and final, senior: Ask what you don’t know and don’t be afraid to go after what you want.

The word “student” is powerful because it means you are still learning and you are allowed to make mistakes. If you never fail or have a less-than-perfect moment, did you truly learn anything?

Lean into the idea that you are still learning and growing — as a person and a student — and ask for help when you need it. You’ll be surprised how many people are just waiting for you to ask.

With love,

V signing off (for now … )