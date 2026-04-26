MIAMI HURRICANES IN THE NFL DRAFT: Breaking down all 9 players selected + Dan Radakovich Retiring and Miami’s AD search

Nine Miami Hurricanes were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, further cementing Miami’s reputation as one of college football’s premier pipelines to the professional ranks. Breaking down each selection, evaluating their landing spots, and explaining what the huge draft haul means for the future of the program.

Rumors of a shakeup at UM’s Athletic Director position have circulated, as reports say current AD Dan Radakovich is expected to retire, with ROC Nation Sports International President and CEO Michael Yormark emerging as Miami’s top target to fill the role.

Head Baseball Coach J.D. Arteaga provided an update on ace starting pitcher Rob Evans, who suffered a lower leg injury during Friday night’s loss to California.

Canes Men’s Basketball landed Horizon League Player of the Year DeSean Goode through the transfer portal. A look at Goode’s play style and how he slots into Miami’s starting five for next year.