From dreams to legacy: Miami Athletics honors 2026 Hall of Fame class 

The University of Miami welcomed 10 new members to its Sports Hall of Fame Thursday night, as roughly 300 family members, friends, teammates and supporters gathered at the Watsco Center to celebrate some of the most accomplished athletes and coaches in program history.

This event marked the 56th UM Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet. The Hall of Fame, a nonprofit organization founded in 1966, now includes 382 members.

This year’s induction class featured representatives from a variety of sports: Sam Dorman (diving), the late Wendy Foote (basketball), Bryan Garcia (baseball), Duke Johnson (football), Savanah Leaf (volleyball), Mike Rumph (football), Duane Starks (football), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (soccer), Shakima Wimbley (track and field) and Mark Richt (football coach).

The event began with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and an introduction led by former Miami football player Don Bailey Jr. Current Hall of Fame members, including former quarterback Gino Torretta and former men’s basketball coach Jim Larrańaga, filled the 30 tables, wearing their signature gold jackets as they welcomed the new class. Members presented each inductee with a gold jacket, with Richt receiving a standing ovation as he took the stage.

Each inductee was introduced with a video highlighting their most notable accomplishments before delivering a speech.

One theme echoed throughout the night: gratitude. Inductees used their time at the podium to recognize the people who helped shape their journeys.

Photo Credit: @MiamiHurricanes via X // The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame & Museum welcomes its Class of 2026 on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Starks thanked former teammate and friend Fred Taylor for taking him in.

“Look at me now. That’s because of you,” Starks said.

Dorman reflected on his time at Miami, saying, “UM gave me a foundation, a family and memories that will last forever.”

Garcia shared a similar sentiment. “This is my home, and Mark Light Field is my sanctuary,” he said.

As Johnson approached the podium, chants of “Duuuuuke” rang out across the room. He challenged his fellow inductees to “be there and show up for your people.”

Beyond gratitude, many inductees reflected on the personal growth that defined their careers. While countless athletes dream of one day being enshrined in the university’s prestigious honor, only a select few achieve it.

“Growing up, I didn’t know where or how, I just knew I wanted to be somebody,” Wimbley said.

A decorated sprinter, Wimbley earned a world championship in the 4×400-meter relay and multiple NCAA titles, cementing her place among Miami’s all-time greats.

Leaf described a more personal journey, recalling how she passed the Hall of Fame daily on her way to practice.

“I’ve always dreamed of being in there and this legacy, so it’s crazy to be standing here right now,” she said.

Tullis-Joyce was unable to attend, as her professional team is currently competing in the European playoffs, but she accepted her honor through a recorded video message.

Foote, a standout in Miami women’s basketball history, was inducted posthumously, with her legacy honored during the ceremony.

For Rumph, the moment represented a full-circle journey. A former Hurricane standout, he now serves as a coach, helping develop the next generation of players.

That future was on display during the banquet, when offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa was selected No. 10 overall in the NFL Draft by the New York Giants, with the announcement made live during the event.

As one group cements its legacy in Miami history, the next generation continues to chase the same dreams, one step at a time.