UM Athletic Director reportedly stepping down

Dan Radakovich, the University of Miami’s athletic director, is preparing to step down, according to Yahoo Sports.

67-year-old Radakovich, who was recently named NACDA director of the year, has served as the University’s athletic director since 2021.

During his time as AD, Radakovich has led the program back to national prominence, including last season’s College Football Playoff run, men’s basketball’s Final Four in 2023 and the Elite Eight in 2022.

Despite rumors surfacing as early as last December, Radakovich personally assured the media he would not be stepping down.

Before becoming the 15th AD in program history, Radakovich served as Clemson’s athletic director from 2012 to 2021 and Georgia Tech’s from 2006 to 2012.

A Miami alumnus who began his administrative career with the University in 1983, the Pennsylvania native oversaw multiple infrastructure projects including the expansion of the Carl Soffer Indoor Practice Facility.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Miami is allegedly targeting Michael Yormark, the president and CEO of ROC Nation Sports International. Yormark is the brother of Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and has multiple ties to the South Florida native area, holding the position of the President and CEO of the Florida Panthers from 2003-2013.

This is a developing story.