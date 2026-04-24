Miami falls 9-2 in series opener to Cal, as ace Rob Evans suffers injury

Despite Miami taking the opening game of its last five series, the Hurricanes were unable to stifle the red-hot California Golden Bears, falling 9-2 Friday night.

After being swept by No.3 Georgia Tech, Cal rattled off back-to-back series wins against Pitt and Louisville, the former being an emphatic road sweep.

And making the cross-country trip to South Florida, the Golden Bears showed no signs of jet lag for the Golden Bears, coming out firing against Hurricanes starter Rob Evans.

Cal feasted on early count pitches, launching two homers from Jett Kenady and Lawson Olmstead to take an early 3-0 lead.

While Miami would claw a run back in the bottom of the inning thanks to a Jake Ogden double and subsequent sac fly from Derek Williams, Cal would regain the three-run cushion as Cade Campbell came around to score following a leadoff single.

However, the focus shifted away from the game in the third inning, when Evans hit the ground hard after trying to reach a ground ball up the middle. The Harlem native suffered an apparent left leg injury, and was carried off the field in visible pain.

Evans came into the matchup with a .191 OBA and 1.05 WHIP, both on pace to be the best by a Hurricanes starting pitcher since 2018. The lefty was one of the best starters in the country, in the top-five for most pitching statistics. If he’s set to miss significant time, the Hurricanes will be left with a hole in their rotation that’s already dealt with struggles this season.

After a delay in play which saw Tate DeRias enter the game, Miami escaped the inning with the three run deficit intact.

Visibly shaken, the Hurricanes were unable to rally back into the game, surrendering back-to-back two run innings in the sixth and seventh — which included Kenady’s second homer of the game.

The Golden Bear shortstop finished his evening 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Cal starter Oliver De La Torre carved through the Hurricanes lineup, consistently generating weak contact by keeping Miami hitters off balance.

The 6-foot-4 junior only allowed two runs across eight innings of work, only allowing five hits on 110 pitches. De La Torre retired 15 straight Hurricane hitters from the third to eighth innings.

With the series opening win, Cal (22-18, 7-12 ACC) will have the opportunity to win its third straight ACC series with one more win against the Canes this weekend.

Miami (30-12, 10-9 ACC), will return back to the Light tomorrow evening, hoping to avoid its first series loss since early March against Duke.