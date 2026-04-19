UM golf finishes 10th at 2026 ACC Championship

The Miami Hurricanes golf team concluded the ACC Women’s Golf Championship at the number 10 spot with a team score of nine-over-par through three rounds.

The Canes started the tournament with a first round score of six-over-par, then they came out swinging in the second round– shooting four-under-par. That was the second-best team score of the round.

Overall, they finished the first day at the eighth place spot.

Miami finished the first two rounds ahead of four of their nationally ranked opponents: Florida State who came in ranked 17th, Virginia at 33rd, Virginia Tech at 39 and California at 48.

Senior Stella Jelinek paved the path to the top ten finish for Miami. She tied for 31st place at one-over-par. Barbora Bujakova closed the tournament tied for 45th place at three over par.

Ashleen Kaur and Rebekah Gardner both tied for 53rd place at six over par and Cloe Amion Villarino placed 66th with 13 over par.