No. 15 Miami rowing finishes third at Orlando Invitational, builds momentum ahead of ACC Championships

No. 15 Miami delivered one of its strongest collective performances of the season Saturday, April 18.

UM finished third overall at the inaugural Orlando Invitational in a field stacked with ranked competition.

The Hurricanes posted three third-place finishes in Grand Finals races and totaled 35 points, trailing only No. 11 UCF (48) and No. 14 Duke (36). Miami also outperformed its initial seeding of fourth, a reflection of the program’s steady progress this spring.

“This was a fast and competitive regatta from top to bottom,” head coach James Mulcahy said. “I think we demonstrated that we are a much-improved team this spring and we are proud of how each crew attacked their races.”

Miami’s 1V8 continued to set the tone.

One day after breaking a program record in qualifying, the crew returned with a 6:28.6 finish in the Grand Final, securing third place and crossing ahead of No. 13 Alabama and No. 24 Oklahoma.

The 2V8 added another key result, placing third with a time of 6:45.4 and finishing in front of both No. 19 Penn and No. 14 Duke — a significant showing against top-20 competition.

In the 2V4, Miami posted a 7:27.5, finishing third while edging Duke and Oklahoma and closing in on UCF at the line in one of the tighter races of the day.

Across the regatta, Miami consistently positioned itself among the top boats, competing in a championship-style format that required crews to qualify through heats before returning for finals less than 24 hours later — a structure designed to mirror postseason racing.

“A strength of this team is that they work very diligently to improve from race to race,” Mulcahy continued. “Sometimes that leads to better results, and sometimes we falter. Today, we didn’t quite execute everything we wanted to, but we were fortunate to finish third overall and beat our initial seeding of fourth.”

Although it’s not the finish the Canes were aspiring for, this upward trajectory shows that this team is ready to move up in the ranks.

With the ACC Championships approaching, the weekend served as both a benchmark and a test of depth, recovery, and execution under pressure.