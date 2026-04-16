Lambda Theta Alpha expands with largest new member class since 2024 revival

Since its revival in spring 2024 with only two founding members, Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority Inc. (LTA) has quickly grown, nearly doubling its size to 15 active sisters at the New Member Presentation on April 3, 2026.

Founded in 1975 as a Latina Academic Sorority, LTA was intended to be one of a kind, a Latin sisterhood rooted in unity, love, respect and community.

While it is Latina by tradition, it is not exclusive by definition. Members come from diverse backgrounds, unified by values of inclusivity, unity and respect. Anyone who aligns with these principles is welcome, regardless of ethnicity or background.

The recent pledge class, Line 23, presented in Spring 2026, was the largest class since being reinstated, welcoming seven new sisters. This growth represents the sorority’s influence and presence on campus.

They work towards becoming known as an organization focused beyond social aspects, focusing on education, community service and empowerment for women at UM.

The new members, many of whom are first-generation college students, reflect LTA’s commitment to empowering Latina women.

“The girls [in Line 23] are very ambitious,” said Perla Hernandez Vasquez, a line 22 member. “They’re all girls that really make us proud because they’ve truly embodied what it means to be a Lambda lady.”

Active members and alumni are committed to help these young women succeed academically, personally and professionally.

The re-establishment of LTA Beta Sigma at UM was led by Deani Sanchez, whose leadership and vision laid the groundwork for the sorority’s revival on campus. Since then, each line has contributed to the strength of their values, sisterhood, and campus engagement. Karolina Morales Sierra, a Line 23 member, was drawn to the sorority for its dedication to philanthropy and community service.

“I saw how close the girls on campus were,” she said. “Not only are they Latinas, they do community service and their values really aligned with my values.”

Lambda Theta Alpha new member showcase celebration at the Rock Plaza on April 3, 2026. Zulema Zavala // Photo Credit.

What’s next?

With the chapter growing each semester, LTA plans to build on this momentum by developing political advocacy initiatives and deepening community impact, ensuring that growth is sustainable. Focusing on their philanthropy through events like Myeloma Awareness Week and the St Jude Children Hospital.

With an untraditional recruitment process, LTA seeks women who bring diverse interests and commitments.

“Figure yourself out first. Do what you’re passionate about and advocate for the things you care about.” Hernandez Vasquez said. “When you’re ready, we’ll be here to support you and help you grow — not to engulf you but to add value to your life.”

Vazquez encourages girls to observe, interact and approach the chapter at tabling events or any member with questions.