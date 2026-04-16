Factory Town Keeps the party going after Miami Music Week

Factory Town did not treat Miami Music Week like a finish line. After five straight nights of packed programming across its stages, the venue is moving directly into a spring calendar that continues its momentum.

From international techno institutions to Race Weekend blowouts and artist-led takeovers, Factory Town is making a strong case for one of Miami’s most essential music spaces long after the Music Week crowds leave.

First up is an event from the team behind III Points on Saturday, April 18 — a more laid-back and loose spin on a night out. It runs from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. at Factory Town, which suits the energy: communal, unhurried, with music, games, flowers, a skating rink and a mix of local artists and DJs giving you plenty of reasons to keep moving through the space.

On Saturday, April 25, Time Warp Miami takes over at 9 p.m. and the energy shifts completely. This one’s for the techno heads — Adiel, Hector Oaks, Ben Klock, Marcel Dettmann, SPFDJ, Honey Dijon, Klangkuenstler, Richie Hawtin, Chlär, Boys Noize.

It’s a heavy, underground lineup and it hits differently on the same grounds that just hosted a skating rink and flower stands. Time Warp has long been one of the most respected names in global techno, so having its Miami edition at Factory Town says a lot about how far the venue’s reputation now reaches.

Then comes Race Weekend, which has quietly become Miami’s next mini-Music Week. As Formula 1 brings another wave of travelers, luxury events and nightlife programming to the city, Factory Town will host a three-night run with Zedd, Cassian, Dreya V at the Infinity Room.

Mestiza presents Sacro at the Chainroom on Friday, May 1. Rampa, Jaden Thompson and Rimaye on Saturday, May 2 and Martin Garrix and Miss Monique at the Infinity Room and Slugg presents Getbusy at the Charinroom on Sunday, May 3.

It is a fitting trio for a weekend where sports spectacle, global nightlife and dance music all blur together.

The month continues with two artist-led nights that show the venue can still carry real gravity outside major citywide weekends. Mau P presents Baddest Behaviour comes Friday, May 15, with an open-to-close takeover that should fit perfectly inside Factory Town’s larger rooms.

The next night, I HATE MODELS presents Disco Inferno brings a harder, darker edge back to the venue on Saturday, May 16. After his standout Music Week set, seeing him return to Factory Town feels like an easy yes.

What makes this run important is not just the names on the calendar, but the range. The III Points-affiliated event shows the venue’s playful local side. Time Warp brings international underground prestige.

Race Weekend delivers scale. Mau P and I HATE MODELS offer focused artist worlds. Together, they show that Factory Town is not simply a seasonal attraction.

If Music Week proved Factory Town can anchor Miami at its busiest, this spring calendar proves the venue does not need the city’s biggest week to feel essential. Tickets for upcoming events are available through Factory Town and DICE.