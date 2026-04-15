Pedestrian safety risks persist near UM

Nearly 64% of University of Miami students live off campus, relying on surrounding roads and sidewalks to get to class. From cars to the metrorail to scooters, pedestrian safety plays a key role in how students get to campus.

Two years ago, UM senior Daniel Bishop was struck by a car and killed while crossing the street near Lejeune Road and Altara Avenue on his scooter, despite having the right of way.

Crossing these dangerous intersections is part of daily life for students traveling to campus, nearby restaurants or convenience stores.

“Cars don’t ever stop on South Dixie for pedestrians and, even when you have a walk sign, tons of cars will go into the crosswalk to turn,” said UM junior and off-campus resident Ashton Weissman. “I think the University should add a shuttle stop for the other side of South Dixie. I have a lot of classes that end late at night and if I walk back in the dark it’s even scarier.”

Despite the high use of micromobility devices, Miami-Dade County remains one of the most dangerous places in the country for pedestrians. A recent study by Lemon Law Experts found Miami has the worst drivers in the United States, with aggressive behaviors such as speeding, failing to yield and unsafe lane changes contributing to dangerous road conditions.

Weissmann highlighted that the sidewalks on the outskirts of campus “are very uneven” and make it difficult for him to get to class.

“The majority of paths I use every day are brick roads with missing bricks that are a nightmare to skate on,” he said. “One little bump can send a skateboarder flying.”

In 2023, Coral Gables ranked sixth in the county for serious crashes, with 57 incidents resulting in 63 injuries or deaths.

Intersections like Southwest 40th Street and 42nd Avenue have been identified as hotspots, while U.S. Route 1 near Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Douglas Road frequently sees severe, high-speed collisions.

Advocacy groups like Bike Walk Coral Gables say that the problem with this intersection where Bishop was hit rests in the fact that drivers can legally make a right turn on red while pedestrians have the right of way, creating a dangerous — and potentially fatal — situation.

After Bishop’s death, city officials said they would take steps to make the intersection safer and more pedestrian-friendly. But, two years later, little has changed.

Robert Ruano — a UM alumnus, former director of sustainability for the city of Miami and co-founder of Bike Walk Coral Gables — said the lack of action reflects a broader issue.

“It’s just a litany of inaction, of plans upon plans upon plans, and they don’t do anything,” he said.

While he acknowledges the city’s efforts to convert the 10-mile stretch under the Miami metro system into a series of parks and pathways through The Underline project, accessing it safely remains a concern.

In response, the City of Coral Gables launched Vision Zero, a data-driven initiative to eliminate all traffic-related deaths and severe injuries by 2040. The plan focuses on a “Safe System Approach,” prioritizing safer speeds, improved road design and infrastructure that protects all users, including pedestrians and cyclists.

Ruano thinks that progress has been too slow.

“They can say that, but if you don’t do things differently, people are going to continue to die,” he said.