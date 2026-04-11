Wake Forest shuts down Miami bats, evens the series

The bats went cold for Miami (26-9, 7-7 ACC) against Wake Forest (24-12, 9-8 ACC), falling 3-1 after managing only three hits and leaving seven on base.

After Friday night’s electric showdown between Rob Evans and Chris Levonas, game two of the series proved to be another pitchers’ duel.

On the mound for the Canes, in his sixth start of the year, was sophomore righty Lazaro Collera. In his previous five starts, he had only allowed a 3.60 ERA across 25 innings.

For Wake Forest was Troy Dressler, also a sophomore righty with a sub-5 ERA.

Through seven, Collera allowed two earned runs, five hits, and one walk while punching out six Wake Forest batters.

However, Dressler pitched six scoreless innings, claiming the win for the day.

Collera pitched superbly, retiring the nine straight before allowing a single to leadoff man Javar Williams in the top of the fourth.

Williams’ single was the catalyst to open the scoring for the Demon Deacons.

Williams was able to advance to second on a groundout before junior first baseman Kade Lewis drove him in on a single to right. The play at the plate went to review, but Williams was ruled safe to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Collera bounced back in the fifth, walking down Wake Forest 1-2-3.

But the top of the sixth spelled more trouble for Miami.

On two outs, right fielder Luke Costello drilled a double into center past the chasing Michael Torres. In the clutch, Lewis was once again able to bring in a run, this time on a single to shallow left.

Phot Credit: Ava Stroshane // Sophomore pitcher Lazaro Collera pitches against the Lafayette Leopards on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Mark Light Field.

For the Canes through six, Dressler seemed to be their Kryptonite.

Even with a seemingly sold-out Mark Light crowd, Miami couldn’t get anything going. In the first three innings, Dressler allowed two hits, two walks, and no runs.

In the ensuing fourth, fifth, and sixth innings, Dressler sat down nine straight Miami batters. The sixth was his last inning of dominance before being pulled, throwing an extremely impressive six scoreless.

The Canes decided to stick with Collera at the top of the seventh. After allowing a no-out single, JD Arteaga’s choice paid off as Collera retired at the bottom of the order to close out his day.

In the top of the eighth, Miami turned to freshman Sebastian Santos-Olson. In his seven appearances this season, Santos-Olson has allowed in every single outing but one.

Following a strikeout, Santos-Olson allowed a double that careened off the left field wall and a walk, to give the Demon Deacons two baserunners on first and second. Catcher Matt Conte catapulted a single into right to bring in Costello from second and extend the Wake Forest lead to 3-0.

In the bottom of the eighth, eight-hole hitter Fabio Peralta secured a two-strike walk. With two outs, Daniel Cuvet blasted a single past the shortstop’s glove to score Peralta for the Canes first run of the day.

It marked Cuvet’s 200th career RBI, moving him fourth all-time in Miami History.

But even after Alex Sosa was able to get on base with a walk, cleanup man Derek Williams struck out swinging, leaving two Canes baserunners on with a 3-1 deficit.

It was up to the 5-6-7 batters, Brylan West, Max Galvin, and Vance Sheahan, to get some runners on base to spark a ninth-inning comeback. Even with a Galvin walk, the Canes were unable to advance him as Will Ray slammed the door shut to take the game two win.

The Canes look to claim the series tomorrow at 1 p.m. at the light, and can be watched on ACCNX and listened to on WVUM 90.5 FM.