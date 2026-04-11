Canes cap home slate with six wins at Hurricane Alumni Invitational

The Miami track & field team closed out its home slate in dominant fashion this weekend, delivering a strong showing at the Hurricane Alumni Invitational.

Facing competition from programs including Ohio State and Wake Forest, the Hurricanes carried momentum throughout the two-day meet at Cobb Stadium, racking up six first-place finishes.

Miami set the tone early on Friday in the field events.

Jocelyn Pringle and Calea Jackson led a one-two finish in the women’s hammer throw with marks of 62.31m and 58.65m respectively. Jackson added a personal-best performance in the discus, placing third with a throw of 52.38m.

In the men’s decathlon, Steven Franco (7,231 points) and Dominique Hall (7,066 points) secured another one-two sweep for Miami, recording the fourth and fifth-best marks in program history.

Desmond Coleman continued his strong season by improving his fifth-best mark in school history in the hammer throw (61.33m) before capturing gold in the discus with a throw of 58.90m.

Deisiane Teixiera added to the Hurricanes’ success, claiming the women’s javelin title with a mark of 50.43m.

The wins continued in the high jump, where Magdaline Campo cleared 1.83m to take first. That mark ranks seventh nationally and ties for the second-highest clearance in program history.

Miami also found success in the horizontal jumps, as Pablo Delgado won the triple jump with a distance of 15.23m, while freshman Dominique Johnson placed second in the long jump at 5.92m.

On the track, Nandy Kihuyu and Iyonna Codd finished second and third in the women’s 400m with times of 52.98 and 53.86, respectively. Robert Joseph added a third-place finish in the men’s 400m, crossing in 48.09.

In the 1500m, Lexi Arambulo (4:36.71) and Alex Severson (4:02.23) each earned third-place finishes for the Hurricanes.

Freshman Zuzanna Zajac rounded out the top performances with a third-place finish in the 100m hurdles, clocking in at 13.90.

Miami will return to action next weekend at the Tom Jones Invitational in Gainesville, Fla. set for Friday and Saturday.