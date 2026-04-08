Feid’s new era is getting more intimate, more reflective and a little darker

If Feid’s last few years were about proving just how big Ferxxo could become, this new chapter feels more interested in asking what happens when the character turns inward.

That shift has been visible in the music, in the staging and even in the way he has been presenting himself lately.

At Ultra Music Festival, where he appeared as a surprise guest during John Summit’s closing set to debut their new collaboration “CHICA 305,” Feid did not just feel like another big-name pop-out. He felt like an artist in transition.

The darker styling, the gold grills, the more shadowy edge of this rollout — all of it points to a version of Feid that feels more introspective and split between identities, even as he remains one of the most visible stars in Latin music.

That duality is now the entire point of his new EP, “FEID VS FERXXO.” In the official release materials, the seven-track project is described as an exploration of “the duality that has defined the artist throughout his career,” balancing “the essence of Ferxxo that first connected with audiences” with Feid’s evolution into one of Latin music’s most influential voices.

The press release also frames the project as a “sonic journey” connecting those two identities — his roots, his present and the direction his artistry is moving next.

That framing matters because Feid has always contained both sides. There is Ferxxo, the public-facing character fans have embraced for years — playful, neon-lit, swaggering and emotionally direct.

Then there is Feid, or really Salomón, the more reflective and personal self underneath it all. What this era seems to be doing is making that split explicit instead of keeping it implied.

The title alone turns the internal contrast into the main event. And if the cover language in the press release is any indication — “EL GREEN PRINT: La Saga (Disc 1)” — this looks less like a standalone EP than the beginning of a longer conceptual run.

That tension between Feid and Ferxxo also comes through in the EP itself. Across the seven tracks — “Que Vuelta Vox,” “El Hexxo,” “La Mejor Música,” “Medellín Takai,” “Trankaito,” “Boleritoxx” and “Se Lo Juro Mor” — the project feels less like a hard reset than a moodier recalibration.

It moves between beachy, melodic, romantic and reflective textures while still holding onto the core sensitivity that has always made Feid’s music connect. For me, “Boleritoxx” stands out the most — the kind of song that makes this era feel more intimate, more personal and more interested in emotion than pure scale.

That is where some fan speculation has started to grow. Because the project is being framed as Disc 1 of a larger saga, listeners are already reading the rollout as the beginning of a multi-part story.

One of the titles circulating most heavily in fan conversations is “BABYSITA MOR,” which some suspect could mark a later installment and possibly even the long-rumored collaborative project with Álvaro Díaz.

What is confirmed is that Feid is intentionally scaling the live experience down. After years of arenas and stadiums, his newly announced “FEID vs FERXXO: Falxo Tour” is built around smaller theaters and club-size rooms such as The Fillmore Miami Beach, Buckhead Theatre, House of Blues Boston and Brooklyn Paramount.

That is not the route of an artist who still needs to prove he can sell scale. It feels more like a conscious choice to get closer to the material and to the people hearing it.

The official press release points to the same instinct by highlighting his sold-out return to Medellín’s Teatro Carlos Vieco, described as an iconic venue that holds special significance in his career.

That smaller-room move makes even more sense when you look at what the EP is actually doing. The release notes describe songs that move between beachy reggae touches, romantic balladry and more melodic urban textures, all while maintaining Feid’s core sensitivity and pushing into newer rhythmic territory.

One of the tracks even features Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba, extending the project’s global reach while keeping the emotional thread intact. This is not an era that seems designed around excess. It feels designed around contrast.

That is why the phrase Feid vs Ferxxo works. It sounds like a battle, but the deeper point may be that it is not one. They are different versions of the same person. At the end of the day, both still trace back to Salomón, and this era seems interested in letting those layers sit beside each other instead of forcing one to win.

That made his Ultra appearance feel more revealing than it might have at first glance. Yes, it was a flashy guest spot. Yes, it helped push one of the weekend’s most talked-about moments even higher.

But it also fit neatly into the larger story Feid seems to be telling right now: a superstar coming off giant stages, stepping into a more intimate and reflective frame without losing the magnetism that made him a star in the first place.

This new chapter still has the energy of Ferxxo. It just seems more aware of the person underneath and that may be what makes it compelling.