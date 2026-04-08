Beyond Ultra and Factory Town, Miami Music Week still had plenty of life left to give

Conversations about Miami Music Week usually start with the obvious heavyweights: Ultra. Factory Town. The giant stages, packed sunrise sets, photos that make the week look bigger than life. But some of the best parts of Music Week happen in the spaces orbiting those major attractions — in hotel pools, airport lounges, warehouse corners and conference rooms, where the culture keeps stretching into new forms.

This year, the week felt especially rich in those in-between spaces. Where you could go from a private Carlita set inside an airport terminal to conversations about vinyl at WMC, then end the night at a warehouse rave in Wynwood.

Wednesday started with one of the strangest and most memorable ideas of the entire week. Runway Sessions took over Wait n’ Rest inside a secured terminal at Miami International Airport for a private DJ set from Carlita. This marks the first time an activation like this inside a U.S. airport lounge.

The setting was intimate and polished– almost surreal, with travel luxury and club culture meeting somewhere in the middle. Wait n’ Rest has built its identity around rethinking what airports can feel like, and this felt like a natural next step — not a gimmick, but a genuine attempt to let music and culture live in a place where they normally do not.

From there, the day shifted into the industry-facing side of the week. Winter Music Conference remained one of the places where Miami Music Week paused for a conversation about the music. It was a reminder that this week is not only about nightlife, but also the infrastructure and ideas that keep the whole ecosystem moving.

Later that afternoon, the conversational feeling carried over into Fun Business Days at Sable in Wynwood, an invite-only conference that brought together venue tech, payments, data, movement-building and culture under one roof. The energy was less release, more reflection

Then, like so many Miami Music Week days, that more measured pace gave way to the night. A nap later, it was back out to Factory Town for Interplanetary Criminal and Justice, and the week fully tipped into motion.

Thursday was a full Wynwood night, and honestly one of the best reminders that you can build an entire great Music Week experience without ever touching the biggest stages. The night began at Pardon My French, where DJ Snake b2b A-Trak delivered a filthy hip-hop-heavy set that had the room moving almost immediately.

They dropped bangers from all over — Snoop, Kid Cudi, Kanye, all the obvious crowd-triggering material. The lighting and sound were on point. The space had that rare kind of instant good vibe where it felt like everyone showed up ready to sweat.

That event, like a lot of the week’s more ambitious side programming, was part of the Phase 3 orbit. Based between Chicago and Miami, Phase 3 helped give Music Week a strong middle layer this year: not the giant, obvious anchor events, but the parties and multi-day runs that make the city feel fully activated.

Their footprint ran from the Sagamore South Beach pool series tied to DJ Mag all the way through Toe Jam XL, which hosted the return of Pardon My French, 10 Years of Black Book, mau5trap, and Steve Angello & Friends. You could feel their hand in the week’s connective tissue.

From Pardon My French, the night jumped to Deadbeats’ 10th anniversary at Mana Wynwood. We made it just in time for the tail end of Zeds Dead b2b Tape B with Levity in the mix. The laser show was insane. The room was dirty and musty in that exact way a dubstep warehouse should be. The bass was punishing. It was one of those environments where nothing about it is clean or elegant, yet that is exactly what made it hit.

Progressive House Never Died at Midline followed, which ended up being one of the night’s best surprises. The crowd was much smaller than at the other stops, but the energy was incredibly high. Sometimes that is how Music Week works — not every meaningful room is the most packed one.

Sometimes the smaller crowd is the better crowd because everyone in it has chosen to be there for the same very specific reason. It gave the night a different kind of emotional lift before the route carried on again toward Factory Town for Jamie Jones b2b Loco Dice b2b Seth Troxler and James Hype.

Beyond the events I personally made it to, the rest of the week continued to prove how much depth exists outside the headline attractions. The DJ Mag Sagamore South Beach pool series offered one of the cleanest daytime runs of the week, with labels and artists cycling through a polished hotel setting that has become one of Music Week’s most reliable daytime institutions.

And then there was Breakaway Beach, which managed to pull one of the more unexpected pairings of the week with a surprise Chris Lake b2b Kettama — the kind of combination that feels so random on paper and yet so perfectly Miami Music Week in practice.

By Friday and Saturday, my route got pulled harder into the gravitational centers of Ultra and Factory Town, where the week naturally reaches its loudest and most obvious scale. But even then, what stuck with me was how much the earlier events had already shaped the mood of the week. The airport set, the industry panels, the Wynwood warehouse hopping, the poolside circuits, the strange and very specific little pockets of dance culture that kept opening up all over the city — all of that mattered.

That is Miami Music Week at its best. Not just the biggest lineups or the most crowded dancefloors, but a city temporarily surrounding itself around sound. Ultra and Factory Town may be the main attractions, but the whole story lives in how many different versions of music culture can brush up against each other in the same week.

One minute you are in an airport lounge, the next in a conference room, the next in a pool deck crowd, the next under warehouse lights. That range is what keeps the week alive.