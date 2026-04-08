DragOUT celebrates its 13th year at UM

The Shalala Ballroom transformed into a runway, complete with stagelights, screens and costumed audience members to showcase SpectrUM’s annual DragOUT celebration.

Proceeds directly benefitted The McKenzie Project, a Miami based organization dedicated to uplifting Black transgender and nonbinary individuals, particularly by addressing the challenges of homelessness and HIV/AIDS.

A large portion of the proceeds will also go toward “House of the South,” South Florida’s first and only housing program run by and for transgender individuals.

“Drag is an art form that we support and build our programs around knowing that our staff and board of directors are also all drag entertainers,” said House of the South CEO Jasmine McKenzie. “We agreed [to partner with SpectrUM] because we know firsthand how hard it is to raise funds as a Black trans-led organization in the state of Florida.”

Professional drag artists and students alike came together to perform for an audience of approximately 200.

Hosted by South Beach’s Palace drag performer Tiffany Fantasia, the Friday evening spectacular offered audience members an up-and-close experience with several professional drag artists, including CC Glitzer, Ground Zero, A’Zaria Lavish and special guest LaLa Ri, a Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 13 competitor.

Students performed for a panel of four judges, including Dr. Barbara Hoffman, professor of writing studies, Dr. Mark Lomanno, professor of musicology and freshman Olivia Bueno.

This year, DragOUT began a new tradition of inviting back an alum to judge, starting with Michael Robinson Jr., a member of UM’s centennial class and DragOUT 2025 runner-up.

Drag artist CC Glitzer performing at SpectrUM’s DragOUT in the Shalala Ballrooms on April 3, 2026. Photo Credit // Ariana Glaser.

Any UM student can sign up to perform at DragOUT, and each student performer is granted full creative control. Though SpectrUM provides access to their suite’s wigs and costume pieces, most students bring their own makeup and costumes to fully execute their vision.

Each of the three student performers took home a title: Ellie Gibson (“Annie PC”) took home first place, Sam O’Connor (“Miss Stake”) was named runner-up and Courtney Hartung (“Dallas Demyze”) was crowned the fan-favorite by an audience vote.

Outside of her drag persona, Hartung serves as president of SpectrUM. In preparing for DragOUT, Hartung led the E-Board through reserving the space, contacting and coordinating with the production company, assembling a budget and ordering necessary materials.

“DragOUT was exhilarating; to see so many talented performers get to exhibit their art during one joyous night meant so much to me,” said Hartung. “Overall, DragOUT is a night to celebrate art and queer joy. It unifies people from many different backgrounds to celebrate drag and how diverse the artform itself can be.”

SpectrUM is the University of Miami’s oldest undergraduate LGBTQ+ organization. Though DragOUT is SpectrUM’s biggest event, other highlights include Winter Formal, drag workshops and open performance nights.

To celebrate DragOUT’s 13th year at UM, this year’s theme was “spooky.” Some performers went all out. Ground Zero, for example, appeared to swallow knives and staple his skin.

Tiffany Fantasia, on the other hand, poked fun in her black corset, quipping, “What’s scarier than a man in a dress?”

DragOUT is one of several UM LGBTQ+ events to celebrate College Pride Month. Celebrations continue on April 11 with L.O.V.E. Symposium and April 12 with the Miami Beach Pride Parade.