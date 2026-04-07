No. 28 Miami women’s tennis defeats Boston College, 4-1

The No. 28 University of Miami women’s tennis team defeated the Boston College Eagles 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

With the win, the Hurricanes (13-4, 8-2 ACC) matched last season’s number of home victories.

To start off the day, UM took care of the doubles point with two wins on the top courts.

Raquel Gonzalez and Sebastianna Scilipoti took the opening match victory over Seren Agar and Olivia Benton, easily winning 6-1. Dominika Podhajecka and Daria Volosova won the doubles clincher, 6-4, on court two over Bella Camacho and Tola Glowacka.

When play was stopped, Aely Arai and Jaquelyn Ogunwale were leading Boston College’s (8-12, 0-10 ACC) Olivia Cutone and Leyden Games 5-4.

The Eagles notched their only win of the day at the start of singles play when Games bested Scilipoti in two quick sets, 6-3, 6-0. From there, the Canes took care of business, winning the next three matches to finish the day.

The matches finished in the order that follows: Volosova bested Nadia Barteck 6-3, 6-2, No. 107 Podhajecka took care of Camacho, winning 6-4, 6-1 and Ogunwale notched the final win over Agar with a score of 6-2, 6-3.

When singles play was halted, No. 96 Sofia Rocchetti was leading Benton 6-4, 2-4 and Arai was up against Glowacka after a close first set, with a final, unfinished score of 7-6 (7-4), 3-1.

The Hurricanes will be back at home on Friday at 12 p.m. when they face the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-2, 9-1 ACC) at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.