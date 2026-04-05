Miami women’s tennis makes quick work of Syracuse

Coming off a disappointing 4-0 loss to No.20 Clemson last Sunday, the Miami Hurricanes women’s tennis team had a point to prove taking the court against the Syracuse Orange.

And in an impressive display, Miami (11-2, 4-8 ACC) swept Syracuse (6-10, 2-7 ACC) convincingly Friday afternoon at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center in Coral Gables.

The doubles point offered a back and forth battle between the ACC sides, as the Hurricanes fought to secure the opening point.

Sebastianna Scilipoti and Raquel Gonzalez struck first at the top court, 6-2, over Anastasia Sysoeva and Nelly Knezkova. The Syracuse Orange secured their lone win of the afternoon on court three, led by Leena Bennetto and Emma Scaladalai over Maria Vargas and Sofia Rocchetti, 6-4.

Meanwhile, on court two, Daria Volosova and Dominika Podhajecka were able to clinch the doubles point, 7-6 (2), over Serafima Shastova and Monika Wojcik.

Miami dominated in singles, taking three straight matches to secure the sweep.

Volosova had a remarkable match as she started the streak off with a 6-0, 6-1 win, followed by another 6-0, 6-1 win from Jaquelyn Ogunwale on court three.

On the other side, Aely Arai was able to clinch a win on court four with a 6-4, 6-1 victory.

The Hurricanes will be back again at the Neil Schiff Tennis C on Sunday to face Boston College at home.