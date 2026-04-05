Miami men’s tennis drops close one to UNC 4-3

The University of Miami men’s tennis team took on the North Carolina Tar Heels on a cloudy Friday afternoon at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on April 3rd.

After a hard fought affair, Hurricanes lost a 4-3 decision, bringing their record to 12-10, and 4-7 within the ACC.

The Canes started off strong by earning a doubles point. However, the Tar Heels rallied back on court two as Niels Ratiu and Chris Xu took down Antonio Prat and Rafael Segado on court two, 6-2.

Over on court three, Nacho Serra Sanchez and Jules Garot took care of business, winning 6-2 over Ian Mayew and Logan Zapp. Meanwhile, No. 43 Jakub Kroslak and Mehdi Sadaoui were able to handle things as well, winning a closer match at the top court, 6-4, over No. 34 Roan Jones and Anthony Wright.

In singles, Miami got their first win as No. 118 Serra Sanchez handily beat No. 58 Jones, 6-2, 6-0, on court two. However, UNC struck back as they then took three straight for the lead on court one, three and six

Segado was able to tie it back at three on court four, beating Ratiu 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. However, Sadaoui fell 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 to Djakouris on court five.

The Hurricanes are back on Sunday to face Duke at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.