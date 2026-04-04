All-clear issued at Dadeland Mall and Baptist Health following separate bomb threats

An all-clear has been issued at Dadeland Mall following a reported bomb threat, according to a statement from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office on X at 5:26 p.m. on April 4, 2026. Authorities conducted a thorough security sweep of the mall, and no injuries have been reported.

The incident at the mall was part of a broader situation that unfolded Saturday afternoon, when two separate bomb threats were reported at Dadeland Mall and Baptist Hospital of Miami around 4:15 p.m.

The two sites are two to three miles southwest of UM’s campus, placing them within a heavily trafficked area frequently visited by students.

“I was in Princess Polly, and as I was leaving, I noticed the doors were locked and a sales associate had to let me and my friend out,” said Ariana Glaser, a sophomore at UM. “When we got out of the mall, there were several police cars scattered and people looking over our heads through the windows. While waiting for our Lyft, we heard talks of bomb threats. That’s when we also noticed a SWAT vehicle.”

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to both scenes following the threats, prompting a large emergency response.