Inside the pink-carpet premiere of UM student and influencer Lauren Barnwell’s ‘Turning 21’

The fourth floor of Brickell City Centre’s CMX Theater transformed into a pink‑lit birthday‑meets‑movie‑event at night on Friday, March 20. Invited guests arrived to celebrate University of Miami junior Lauren Barnwell and the debut of her short film, “Turning 21.”

Complete with branded cocktail stations, oversized props and a full pink carpet lined with photographers — the event marked the official premiere of the short film Barnwell directed and starred in to commemorate her 21st birthday.

The night began with a slow trickle of guests and a few minor technical hiccups that pushed the start time back, but the delay barely registered. Attendees filled the extra time with free drinks, photos and tipsy conversation.

At the theater bar, film co-creator Julyanna Colby, dressed in soft pink to match the theme, said she and Barnwell were leaving for a trip together just days after the premiere. The two met through social media, she explained, and their friendship has only grown since.

As more guests arrived, the energy shifted. Every few minutes, someone yelled “shot o’clock,” sending groups toward the Voli 305 Vodka bar for mini passion‑fruit pouches and Voli shooters. It felt more like a coordinated social event than a typical college birthday — which made sense, because this wasn’t just a birthday.

Barnwell’s film, a blend of scripted scenes and real friendships, follows a fictionalized version of her birthday weekend. Inspired by “The Hangover” and “Project X,” “but girlified,” as she later told the audience. The project brought together her closest friends, a professional crew and a theater full of supporters.

Before the screening, content creators Nina Simone and Larissa Randolph waited near the carpet, both saying they weren’t surprised by the turnout.

“It’s very on brand for Lauren,” Simone said. The two were most excited for the “hangover moments” in the film and the exaggerated chaos of a 21st birthday.

Randolph joked that she nearly blacked out the night before her own 21st. “When in Miami,” she said, laughing. Their presence, along with dozens of other creators, reflected the social‑media world Barnwell has built her career in, one where events double as content and community.

Walking the pink carpet, cast members Madison Purdy and Erica Arnstein talked about what it was like to be part of the project.

Purdy described the film as “lighthearted, funny and chill,” adding that her friendship with Barnwell is similar.

“We’re playful, but when we’re serious, we’re serious. We have a deep relationship,” Purdy said.

Purdy added that she felt grateful for the opportunities the project brought her like working with a professional crew and also being part of something that felt “bigger than us.”

Arnstein, Barnwell’s roommate and best friend since freshman year, said she didn’t even blink when Lauren announced she wanted to make a movie.

“That sounds about right,” Arnstein said. “She doesn’t do anything halfway.”

Watching the film come together, Arnstein said, felt like watching Barnwell in her element; organized, creative and fully committed. She expected the audience to react the same way she did the first time she saw “Turning 21:” laughing, cheering and recognizing the real friendship underneath the chaos.

“It’s so her,” Arnstein said. “People are going to see that.”

Both “actors” agreed the project reflects who Barnwell is — ambitious, committed and willing to take on something bigger than what most students attempt.

That same sentiment came from Barnwell’s aunt, Siva Barnwell‑Adams, who flew in from Houston for the big night.

“Her level of dedication, her grit — it’s stronger than I even realized,” Barnwell‑Adams said.

Barnwell-Adams recalled Lauren’s college decision as an early example of her determination.

“We told her to have backup schools. She humored us, but it was always UM,” Barnwell‑Adams said. “She had vision‑boarded it. When she sets her mind to something, she follows through.”

As guests chatted and sipped, Barnwell stood in the women’s bathroom with a drink in hand, taking in the moment and also taking a second.

The chaos of the early evening had faded, replaced by something steadier. She said the night felt like the first time her family truly understood the scope of her work.

“They know I do social media, but I don’t think they grasped that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life,” Barnwell said “They’re from a different generation. So this, seeing it, I think it finally clicked.”

Finally, it was time. The noise of the lobby dimmed as guests headed into the theater, but not before Barnwell rallied the room with one last “shot o’clock.”

Everyone raised their shooter to Barnwell and the thunder of “Baddie, baddie, shot o’clock” echoed through the City Centre bar.

Before pressing play, Barnwell stepped up to the microphone and the room quieted. Barnwell began her speech by thanking her crew first; Enzo, her director of photography; Sky, who organized the event; and Daniel, her sound engineer — along with her sponsors, including 818 Tequila, amika, Hard Candy and, of course. Voli 305 Vodka.

“I hope you guys are drunk enough, that’s super important,” Barnwell joked, earning cheers. She ended with a simple message: “I love everybody in this room. Enjoy the film, enjoy the night, and happy 21st birthday to me.”

By the end of the screening, the energy in the room made it clear the night was a success. Friends, creators and family members celebrated not just the film, but the effort behind it.

Desserts and sponsor‑filled goodie bags waited at the exit, a polished final flourish that underscored just how intentionally Barnwell crafted every part of the evening.

For Barnwell, the premiere wasn’t just a birthday milestone, it was a statement about where she’s headed. And if this is how she marks 21, there’s little doubt there’s more ahead for her.