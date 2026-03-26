A list of Zendaya’s 2026 film and television lineup

From television series to major studio releases, Hollywood actress Zendaya is set for a busy 2026. She has projects that will be released throughout the year, beginning in the spring and ending until December.

Her first appearance is “The Drama,” a dark romantic comedy produced by A24 and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, arriving in theaters April 1.

Zendaya plays Emma Harwood, a bookseller whose relationship is put to the test in the week leading up to her wedding. “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson plays Charlie Thompson, her fiancé.

She then returns to television in the season 3 of “Euphoria,” premiering April 13 on HBO. She reprises her role as Rue Bennett, a teenager struggling with addiction, as the series introduces a time jump showing the characters as adults.

The new episodes follow Rue dealing with the consequences of her past and hiding out in Mexico after owing money to a drug dealer.

“The Odyssey,” directed by acclaimed Christopher Nolan, is next and arrives July 15. The Greek epic follows Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, on a decade-long journey home after the Trojan war. Zendaya portrays the goddess Athena, guiding him through the seas and kingdoms.

Zendaya and Tom Holland appear together in both “The Odyssey” and her next film “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” out July 29.

It marks the fourth installment in the Marvel franchise, with Holland playing Peter Parker. Zendaya reprises her role as MJ, the romantic interest who no longer remembers Parker’s identity as Spider-Man.

Her final release of the year is “Dune: Part Three,” arriving Dec. 16. She returns as Chani in the third installment, which tackles the consequences of Paul Atreides’ rise to power. The film explores the rekindling of her strained relationship with him 17 years later.

Across these roles, Zendaya moves between different characters and genres, pointing to a year built on showing the world her range.