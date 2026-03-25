Storylines to keep track of during Canes football spring practice

Hurricanes football returned to Greentree March 24 with spring practice getting underway.

With the battles for playing time, and mix of youth and upperclassmen, returners and transfers, camp will be exciting to watch, culminating April 18 in Miami’s 2026 spring game.

It’s time to find the diamonds in the rough and answer the questions about how Miami reloads to attack next season coming off a national championship appearance.

Mirabal rebuilds his wall

With weapons galore across the skill position, the only major question mark right now for this UM offense is how it can rebuild an offensive line losing four starters.

While plenty more shuffling could happen, as of the first day though it looks like Miami’s tackles decision may be set.

Following practice, redshirt junior Matthew McCoy hinted at the staff’s plan for him.

“I’m just focused on trying to play right tackle, getting better, getting my group better and leading,” McCoy said.

With his experience mainly at guard, McCoy will need to pick up the position fast, especially given he’s likely lined up across from true freshman five-star Jackson Cantwell at left tackle.

Both are going to be tested all spring long, something they’re used to.

“Rueben [Bain] and [Akheem] Mesidor were his baptism by fire at the end of the season,” Coach Cristobal said of freshman Jackson Cantwell who participated in scout team drills last January as an early enrollee.

On the interior, the picture isn’t as clear.

Samson Okunola and Ryan Rodriguez are two names that come to mind, but with Rodriguez’s injury history Miami has some young guys fans should keep an eye on in the rotation.

Max Buchanan and SJ Alofaituli, two second year players, are going to make a push.

Buchanan brings size and physicality to maul opponents on the interior while Alofaituli was a top-100 recruit in the 2025 class and earned time last year in some jumbo sets for Miami.

Time will tell as this group shuffles and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal finds a group that gels.

Photo Editor Brian Mulvey // Junior offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa and freshman offensive lineman Seuseu Alofaituli jump in celebration during Miami’s victory against Ohio State University on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.

Key to the defensive secondary

In the College Football Playoff, Miami asked a true freshman to step into an injured corner room to defend one of the most explosive offenses in college football against Ole Miss.

Jaboree Anotine not only did that but played impressively.

With another offseason he could find himself with a bigger role, especially considering the injury history of Damari Brown and OJ Frederique.

While the expectation is for Boston College transfer Omar Thornton to replace Keionte Scott in the slot, freshman JJ Dunnigan is another name to watch.

Last year’s nickel back Keionte Scott showed off his blazing speed during pro day and according to Zachariah Poyser, Dunnigan is the fastest player on the team.

Those similar traits to chase and tackle could earn Dunnigan a spot whether that’s at safety or in the slot.

Rise of young front seven

With veteran Ahmad Moten out for the start of spring “dealing with some stuff” according to Cristobal, Miami has plenty of guys to watch throughout spring.



Justin Scott, Marquise Lightfoot and Armoundo Blount will aim to take the next step in their development as juniors. Each year the former five-stars have rotated in spurts and impressed, but now they will have the chance to establish themselves as 3-down players for the Hurricanes.

Canes’ fans have to keep an eye on their highest rated recruit from the 2024 class, Hayden Lowe.

As a freshman, Lowe’s size, strength, and motor would have earned him playing time had he not suffered a season ending injury. Now fully healthy, Lowe can make the jump into what Blount and Lightfoot have been on the edge for Miami.

In the linebacker room, Chase Smith and Mo Toure returning are the expected duo, but watch for Kellen Wiley. The second-year linebacker has an NFL frame at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds and has the skills of hybrid edge/linebacker. How he puts it together this spring will be fun to watch.

Photo Editor Brian Mulvey // Sophomore defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot celebrates against Ohio State University on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.

Receivers battling for playing time

This room could be the most fun to watch all spring long. Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate are likely locks as starters but the rest will be a war.

“The receiver room will be the most competitive it’s been since we’ve been here,” Cristobal said.

West Virginia transfer Cam Vaughn made a statement with his downfield contested catch ability and could slot into a true deep-threat receiver role for Miami. But, the Canes’ underclassmen will have something to say about that.

Milan Parris stands at 6-foot-5 and Samourian Wingo stands at 6-foot-2, both are very fluid and speedy for their size.

Overall though, sophomore Joshua Moore is the one that could impress the most.

From the opening game last season, Miami showed confidence in Moore when he recorded a couple of catches against Notre Dame. With his phenomenal game against USF, Moore, when given an opportunity, showed the ability to make plays with the ball in the air and could easily be the guy to look for in this receiver room.

Miami is looking to find its way back to the national championship and there is no better place to start that spring practice, where the season truly begins.